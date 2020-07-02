Parents’ group warns against making children ‘afraid of going to school’

Children must not be made “afraid” of going back to school, the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) has told the Dáil Covid-19 committee, amid concern over proposals for the resumption of classes in September.

Mai Fanning, the council’s president, said proper and cohesive planning for the next two academic years was needed as well as therapeutic supports for children with anxiety about re-connecting with school and the outside world.

She said people would be required to “step outside our comfort zones and face the fact that, for some time to come there may be some calculated and considered risks which need to be taken in our efforts to effectively take care of the nation’s children and students”.

The committee was also told that 91 per cent of parents want their children to return fully to school in September.

Áine Lynch, chief executive of the council’s primary level branch, highlighted a survey of parents last week which showed that a third of children would not be at all motivated if there was “blended” learning with attendance at school and online teaching at home.

The survey found that 84 per cent of parents of children with special needs said that blended learning would be difficult or extremely difficult for their children.

The committee is meeting on Thursday afternoon to examine issues in the education sector and the impact of the pandemic on the return to school.

Overcome

Ms Fanning said returning to as near a normal school calendar as possible would be challenging in the short-term but that “with mutual respect and support, we can meet and overcome this challenge”.

She said there must be “no last minute switching and changing” and given the “distress” that delayed decisions on the Leaving Certificate and the return to school had casued. She said no students or families should again face the distress, inadequate facilities or access to support that students faced earlier in the year due to the sudden emergence of Covid-19.

Options “must be properly thought through and presented in the early stages of the next two academic years at least, so that students, parents and all involved in education know well in advance what procedures and processes will be implemented in the possible scenarios we face,” she said.

Ms Fanning said the pandemic had caused “huge stress” to students and “some may be traumatised by the event so each school should have capacity to link with a psychologist or therapist to deal with these issues”.

“We must support them through the journey ‘back to normality’,” she said.