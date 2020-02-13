‘Parachute’ payments of €2m for TDs and Senators who lost seats

Dozens of Senators and TDs who unsuccessfully stood in the general election are entitled to more than €2 million in parachute payments between them, an Irish Times analysis has revealed.

The 45 TDs or Senators who were on election tickets but failed to win a seat are eligible for an average of €45,283 across a range of payments – some as a lump sum, others spread over a longer period of time.

However, politicians may not draw down the payments they are eligible for, for a variety of reasons. Those eligible for a pension who choose to draw it down cannot take advantage of severance payments. Those who don’t immediately claim their pension can. It’s important to note also that some TDs waive allowances they are entitled to, so their actual payouts may be lower than they are eligible to claim.

Almost all Dáil deputies can claim a so-called “termination lump sum”, so long as they have six months’ continuous service as a member of the Houses of the Oireachtas. So, all the unsuccessful candidates, as well as members of the Seanad whose reappointment status is yet to be determined, will be eligible in principle, except for Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne, who only won his seat in November’s Wexford byelection.

Someone serving for three years as a TD who loses their seat is eligible for a single payment of 75% of their salary

They lose the payment if they become a member of the next Oireachtas, if they immediately become an MEP or are appointed by the government to a full-time position. The lump sum is subject to the usual Revenue Commissioners rules on the taxation of severance payments.

Monthly payments

The second – and often more substantial – element of the payout comes in the form of a series of monthly payments. How much is paid out, and for how long, depends on how long a member has been serving in the Oireachtas.

Someone serving for three years as a TD who loses their seat is eligible for a single payment of 75 per cent of their salary. For a basic TD salary of €96,189, this means they’ll take a single payment of just over €6,011. Unlike the severance payment, this is subject to tax, PRSI and levies like the USC.

However, because of longevity and extra money on offer for roles within the Oireachtas, like chairing committees, acting as a whip, or Leas-Cheann Comhairle, payments can be higher.

This is why the politician eligible for the highest sum is Pat The Cope Gallagher. First elected to the Dáil in 1981, Mr Gallagher has served in the Oireachtas for 29 of the intervening 39 years. Because he has more than 14 years’ service, he is entitled to the maximum six-monthly phased payments of 75 per cent of his salary, and another six payments of 50 per cent of his salary. Because he is Leas-Cheann Comhairle, this is higher again, as the Houses of the Oireachtas pay an additional salaried allowance of €38,787. However, he may not ultimately draw this down as he is of pensionable age.

Top of the table

This is also why a long-serving TD such as John Curran, who has served 13 of the last 18 years in the Oireachtas and is also chair of the Employment Affairs committee (which carries a €9,500 allowance), is also towards the top of the table. Again, eligibility does not necessarily mean Mr Curran or any TD will necessarily draw down the severance package.

While some Ministers – including Katherine Zappone, Kevin “Boxer” Moran and Regina Doherty – lost their seats, they are not entitled to higher payments than their TD colleagues. This is because special severance packages for TDs were abolished in 2014. Their payment eligibility is based on a TD salary, rather than their take-home pay, which is topped up by their department. Therefore, long-standing TDs who have roles within the Oireachtas rather than the government are in fact eligible for the highest payments.