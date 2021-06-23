Ownership of national maternity hospital site now a problematic mess
Inside Politics: Uncertainty over State’s bid to secure ownership of site as St Vincent’s Healthcare Group digs heels in
The new national maternity hospital is to be located at Elm Park, south Dublin
Over the past week Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he has issues with the ownership of the new national maternity hospital site at Elm Park.
He said the hospital would not be built on State-owned land but will instead be the subject of a 99-year lease with the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group. There would be an option for an extension.