Opposition bids to stop Government blocking its Bills

TDs will be asked today to change the rules of the Dáil to stop the Government blocking Opposition Bills.

The move is being promoted by Solidarity/People Before Profit TDs and if successful could see up to 50 stalled Opposition Bills back on the agenda, including bills on evictions, sex education, cannabis use and climate measures.

They will present a motion to change the Dáil standing orders tomorrow which if adopted would curtail the current Government practice of blocking opposition bills - even when they have passed a vote in the Dáil - by refusing to issue a “money message” necessary to allow the bill to proceed.

The Government has used the money message device to block over 50 Opposition bills that have secured initial Dail approval.

Because only the Government can table Bills which affect taxation and public spending and other charges on the Exchequer, other bills which would result in incidental costs require a money message from the Government to allow them to proceed through the legislative process once they have passed an initial vote in the Dáil.

However, because it does not have a Dáil majority to block Opposition Bills, the Government has resorted to the “money message” device to block over 50 opposition bills.

Publishing the proposal, the People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the use of the device by the Government was “an outrageous sabotage of democracy.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said that the Government had used the procedure to block every Bill proposed by the Solidarity-People Before Profit, that had gained majority support in the Dail.

“Every one of these bills is genuinely radical and progressive bills that would have a major impact on Irish society,” he said.

He was joined by TDs Gino Kenny, Mick Barry, Brid Smith, Paul Murphy and Ruth Coppinger.

They also published a legal opinion from two legal academics which suggested that the Government’s current use of the money message device to routinely block bills was unconstitutional.

However, other Opposition parties - whose support would be required to pass the People Before Profit-Solidarity proposal - were cool on the plan.

Fianna Fáil said the matter would be discussed by its front bench but a senior party source noted the Committee on Dáil Reform was already considering the money message issue.

Labour said it had not received a copy of the motion but was likely to support the change in principle.

“The Labour Party supports the principal of the proposal as a number of our Bills have fallen victim to this rule, and will discuss it further at the Parliamentary Party on Tuesday when the final text has been circulated to TDs,” a spokesman said. Sinn Féin did not respond to queries.