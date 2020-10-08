Opinion poll: Shifting Covid-19 landscape weighs heavily on the public mood

The latest Ipsos MRBI public opinion poll for The Irish Times indicates broad public approval of the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our poll shows 58 per cent of Irish adults agree the Government is doing a good job of managing the crisis, with 36 per cent of the view they are not doing a good job. Only 6 per cent of those interviewed did not offer an opinion.

While the Government’s management of the crisis is regarded positively by the majority, public confidence has weakened considerably since June, when 88 per cent of voters endorsed the Government’s strategy.