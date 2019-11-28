One last push in four byelections
Inside Politics: Fine Gael seems to have zeroed in on Dublin Mid-West as its best hope
Fianna Fáil is anticipating a good day in the byelections, with perhaps two wins in Wexford and Cork. Stock photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
Good morning.
Today is the last day of campaigning in the four byelection campaigns in Dublin Mid-West, Fingal, Cork North-Central and Wexford, with polls opening tomorrow at 7am. The votes will be counted in the four constituencies on Saturday morning, and we should know results by mid-afternoon. The new TDs can then take their seats on Tuesday.