Varadkar to make statement in Dáil in relation to leaking of GP pay deal document

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will make a statement this afternoon in the Dáil in relation to the leaking of a document about a GP pay deal to a rival organisation of doctors.

According to a proposal submitted to the Dáil’s business committee, which is expected to be formally approved today, Mr Varadkar will begin his statement at 4:09pm.

His statement is due to take around 20 minutes and then there will be two rounds of questions and answers for all of the opposition parties and groups. These will take around ten minutes each.

Proceedings will conclude 17:39pm. According to email correspondence, the office of the Government chief whip first proposed one round of opposition questions and answers.

Sinn Féin whip Padraig MacLochlainn then proposed two rounds of questioning which was supported by the other smaller parties including People Before Profit, the Rural Independents and the Soc Dems.

Outline

Sources in Fine Gael said that they expected Mr Varadkar to outline the chronology of events that led to him sending the document in question to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a personal friend.

Mr Varadkar has accepted that his provision of the document, which he had couriered to the home of Dr Ó Tuathail, was “not best practice” and he expressed regret “that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner.”

The Tánaiste is expected to defend himself, however, and argue that he did not act unlawfully or improperly in sending the document. Mr Varadkar said over the weekend that he passed on the draft document in a bid to secure wider backing among doctors for the new contract.

Sinn Féin TD and spokesperson on Enterprise Louise O’Reilly said the Fine Gael leader will have “serious questions to answer” today.