Varadkar says housing measures can be reviewed if ineffective

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government may re-examine a vacant home tax and may increase the new stamp duty on bulk purchases if it does not prove effective.

In a letter to members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, Mr Varadkar also said he thinks the coalition we will need to re-examine the role of approved housing bodies and local authorities which will continue to be allowed to bulk buy housing estates.

He said that the Government could “look again a vacant home tax and examine long-term lease arrangements where the asset does not revert to state or occupant at the end of the lease.”

He told TDs and Senators that the Government is “acting to clip the wings of investment funds when it comes to buying up houses and duplexes in our towns and cities.

“From tonight, 10% stamp duty will apply to anyone buying more than ten houses in a year anywhere in the country. This action will disincentivise ‘bulk buying’ of homes like we saw in Maynooth and Hollystown and will be effective from tonight.

“As Paschal will explain, it is open to us to raise the rate further if it turns out not be effective but it’s our judgement that it will be.

“It will still be possible for institutional investors to block buy apartments as we believe that without this form of finance, most apartment blocks simply would not be built thus resulting in reduced supply and all the consequences that arise from that - even higher prices, rents, overcrowding etc.”

He said the State needs around 35,000 new homes every year for the next ten years.

“It will cost about €120bn to finance the construction of these 350,000 new homes. That’s much more than the bank bailout and pandemic combined. There is no way the state or public could take on that level of debt at any interest rate so we do need private developers and private finance as well as public investment.”

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is expected to appear before the Fine Gael parliamentary party this evening.