Varadkar says Government is taking Eir comments seriously

The Department of Communications is seeking clarification from telecommunications company Eir about its chief executive’s claim that they could provide the National Broadband Plan for €1 billion.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government wanted to establish “whether this offer is real, if it stacks up” because it was a “big turnaround” for the company, which had previously withdrawn from the tender process.

Mr Varadkar said that if Eir could do the plan for €1 billion “then I’m all ears and we have to listen to it”.

He later told Green Party leader Eamon Ryan “we have to take what was said yesterday seriously”.

The department has written to the telecommunications firm in the wake of comments by its chief executive Carolan Lennon to the Oireachtas Communications Committee on Tuesday that the company could roll out high speed broadband to 540,000 homes, farms and businesses for a third of the current €2.7 billion price tag.

Rural Ireland

Mr Varadkar told Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin that “we need to know what kind of delay would be imposed on people in rural Ireland waiting for broadband if we went back to a new procurement process”.

He said “everyone understands that neither a private nor state company can just be given a contract. There has to be a new procurement process.”

Mr Martin pointed to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act from a meeting in September last year when then minister for communications Denis Naughten was in office.

The Fianna Fáil leader said the documents showed a “cavalier approach” to ballooning costs, which increased €300 million in one month.

Mr Martin said he welcomed “that the Government is prepared to look at this to try to deliver the same objective but in a much more cost-effective way for the taxpayer”.

Mr Martin and the Green Party leader noted that Eir rejected the Taoiseach’s comments on Tuesday that the company would bypass houses and not connect them and would not cover the 25 years of maintenance costs.

Mr Ryan said it would require “slightly different service level arrangements but, again, these would be the same that apply in the rest of the country. Eir is adamant that it can do it”.

Last-mile connection

He said the company had stated that the provision would include connection right to the house. “It includes the last-mile connection – the overhead wire to the home.”

The Taoiseach said the comments from Eir raised a lot of questions and among the things they needed to find out is “how there can be such a big difference between the €2.7 billion bid from Eir and this offer of €1 billion now”.

He and the Department of Communications were concerned that a big part of the difference between the two offers “would be met by imposing higher charges on those 500,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural areas”.

He said Eir would not be making up the difference and the objective was to provide high speed broadband to rural communities “without connection charges or fees higher than those paid in urban Ireland”.

Higher charges and fees to those customers would be “a serious problem for us”, Mr Varadkar added. If the difference is being borne by people in rural Ireland, we need to know that and we need to know how much they will be expected to pay under the Eir plan.”