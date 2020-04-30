Varadkar says gardaí and PSNI need to co-operate on Covid-19 restrictions

Gardaí and the PSNI need to co-operate to enforce movement restrictions on both sides of the border, rather then the Government amending regulations to deal with day trippers, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

It emerged that emergency legislation restricting movement to 2km from home did not cover visitors from the North unless they stayed overnight.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil he had consulted the Attorney General and no changes to emergency legislation are needed.

“Unless we prohibit people crossing the border, which we are just not going to do, what is required is co-operation,” he said, adding that An Garda and the PSNI need to co-operate to enforce laws on both side of the border.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said the roadmap to re-open Ireland to a “new normal” is being developed and will be approved by Cabinet on Friday.

However, he said the changes to the current restrictions will be made every two to four weeks and will not happen as fast as the restrictions were put in place.

And he warned that restrictions may have to be reintroduced “if it looks like the virus is going to surge back”.

Speaking during a sitting of the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Varadkar also raised the prospect of commercial flights recommencing in August and rejected claims the State was favouring carriers rather than consumers on flight refunds.

He also warned that the Government does not want to have to bail out failing airlines, after it emerged thatIreland is among 12 EU member statesthat wrote to the European Commission to make the case for vouchers instead of the current legal entitlement to cash refunds.

“I want to see Ryanair and Aer Lingus operate some time later in the summer, possibly August, and I would not like to be in a situation whereby we have to bail out airlines because they have failed,” he said.

Decision-making

In the Dáil Mr Varadkar identified five criteria for future decision making on restrictions - the progress of Covid-19; along with healthcare capacity and resilience; testing and contact tracing capacity; the ability to shield at risk groups; and the risk of secondary morbidity.

He said that they will find a pathway out of the tunnel but “we are still in the tunnel and have some distance to go”.

The Taoiseach also expressed concern that people who need medical help for conditions other than Covid-19 are not seeking it. Mr Varadkar said “cancer hasn’t gone away”.

To date 150,000 tests have been carried out which makes Ireland sixth out of 27 EU countries on a per capita basis.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said there is widespread unease about the manner in which some decisions are being taken.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said restrictions on funerals should be eased to allow more than 10 people attend.

Labour leader Alan Kelly questioned why minutes of meetings of the National Public Health Emergency Team were not recorded and why letters from the team to the Minister and the Department of Health had not been published.

“Transparency isn’t a luxury in our democracy,” he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was unfortunate that Government Ministers were thinking out loud and kiteflying and setting out May 5th as a red letter day and then accusing the public of being complacent.