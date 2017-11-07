Varadkar calls for ‘no tolerance’ of workplace harassment

Joan Burton says claims of what happened women at Gate Theatre ‘hardly actually believable’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Michael O'Regan

Minister for Arts Heather Humphries was meeting the Arts Council to discuss allegations of sexual harassment at the Gate Theatre in Dublin. File photograph: Matt Kavanagh.

Minister for Arts Heather Humphries was meeting the Arts Council to discuss allegations of sexual harassment at the Gate Theatre in Dublin. File photograph: Matt Kavanagh.

 

The Taoiseach has said there should be “no tolerance” of assault, sexual harassment or bullying in any workplace.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Tuesday that Minister for Arts Heather Humphries was meeting the Arts Council to discuss allegations of sexual harassment at the Gate Theatre in Dublin.

He said the discussion would centre on whether it was necessary to take action on the issue across the arts sector.

Mr Varadkar said he had discussed the matter with Ms Humphries and that “there can be no tolerance, in my view, of assault or sexual harassment or bullying of any sort in any workplace”.

“And I want that message to go out very clearly,” he added.

A number of former female employees at the Gate have made allegations of bullying and sexual harassment against its former director Michael Colgan.

Mr Varadkar said he was full of admiration for people who came forward in this country and elsewhere to tell their stories.

He said the Gate was a private institution, with its own board, but that it was incumbent on the company to put in place an independent investigation to ensure the allegations made were thoroughly investigated.

He said he did not believe for a second that issues of bullying and sexual harassment were unique to any one sector.

“I think they are probably prevalent in society,” he added.

The Taoiseach was replying to Labour TD Joan Burton who said the Gate was a significant recipient of public funds over the years.

“The descriptions of what has been happening to women…I mean it is just hardly actually believable,” she added.

Ms Burton said the Government should take a leadership role on the matter.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.