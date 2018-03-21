Thirty two TDs vote against holding referendum on abortion

Thirty two TDs have voted in the Dáil against legislation that allows a referendum on abortion to be held.

The preliminary stage of the Thirty Sixth Amendment to the Constitution Bill was passed by 110 votes to 32 and now goes to committee stage, which will be taken later this evening.

The vast majority of Fianna Fail TDs voted against the legislation while just two Fine Gael TDs opposed the measure - Peter Fitzpatrick from Louth and Dun Laoghaire TD Sean Barrett. Mr Barrett had last night indicated that while he opposed removal of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees equal right to life of the mother and the unborn, he was in favour of the people voting on the issue in a referendum.

Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan was the only party member to oppose the legislation, contrary to its stated view on the Bill. Ms Nolan will now face disciplinary action. Meath TD Peadar Toibin who opposes repeal was not present for the vote but is understood to have informed the party whip that he would be unable to attend.

Independent Alliance TD Sean Canney also opposed the legislation.

Fianna Fáil members have freedom of conscience on the issue of abortion, meaning each member can vote in accordance with their own view. Party leader Micheál Martin, however, is supporting repeal and allowing for terminations up to 12 weeks even though the majority of his party does not support the proposition. The party’s ard fheis voted in favour of Fianna Fáil adopting a pro-life position.

Earlier on Wednesday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government will respect the result of the May abortion referendum.

“If the referendum is passed, I hope people will respect that,’’ he added.

“If the referendum is defeated, the Government will respect that decision and will not bring forward a proposal for a new referendum during the period of this Government.”

The Taoiseach was responding in the Dáil on Wednesday to recent remarks by Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, who said the repeal campaigners would not accept a No vote.

Her remarks were raised by Independent TD Mattie McGrath, who asked whether the Government intended holding another referendum if the May poll was defeated.

Mr McGrath said Ms Doherty’s remarks were “shameful’’.

On Friday, Ms Doherty told The Irish Times in Paris, where she was attending St Patrick’s Day events: “The people who have brought us, and who have been very vocal on this issue for a number of years, they are certainly not going to accept a No.

“It will probably make them redouble their efforts.”

Ms Doherty also said her previous opposition to the legalisation of abortion was “born out of ignorance”.

Ms Doherty was responding to queries about how the Government would respond if there were a No vote, and whether another referendum on the subject would be called in the future if the current proposal was defeated.

The Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, also known as article 40.3.3, recognises the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn child. A referendum on repealing the amendment will be held in May or June.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae did not respond when asked by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy to withdraw comments he made during the abortion debate on Tuesday night.

Ms Murphy said Mr Healy-Rae should apologise for “hurtful’’ comments he made relating to people who had a termination of pregnancy following a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality.

Mr Healy-Rae had said he heard Minister for Health Simon Harris say on radio it was terrible to think a mother was coming home from the UK after termination “with their loved ones in the boot of a car’’.

“I don’t know what you meant, Minister, but I surely do know that the little dead baby did not feel very loved and it would make not a difference whether the baby was in the boot of a car in London or the north of Ireland or the south of Ireland,’’ Mr Healy-Rae added.

“The unborn baby was dead at that stage anyway.’’