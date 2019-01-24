TDs back controversial occupied territories Bill as Independent Ministers abstain

Three Independent Alliance Ministers abstained in the vote on controversial legislation to ban the sale of goods imported from occupied territories, which passed second stage by 78 votes to 45.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Minsters of State Finian McGrath and John Halligan abstained. The fourth member of the alliance Minister of State Kevin ’Boxer’ Moran was not in the chamber for the vote.

Independents Mattie McGrath and Michael Lowry voted with the Government against the Occupied Territories Bill.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney had asked them not to support the legislation and intimated that their support could lead to Israel closing its embassy in Dublin, provoking concern about a knock-on effect for Irish-US relations.

Mr Coveney told the Dáil that the Bill required a “money message”, a mechanism for legislation which could have a financial cost for the Exchequer, and he is not expected to grant that money message.

The Government objects to the legislation on the advice of the Attorney General that it would contravene EU law and lead to substantial fines being levied on the State.

Mr Coveney said there could be practical challenges and compliance costs for Irish companies which trade internationally.

He said US companies in Ireland, and Irish companies in the US, could be placed in an impossible conflict of jurisdictions.

“Legislation was under discussion in the United States Congress in 2018 to forbid companies based in the US from cooperating with trade bans on Israel and Israeli settlements.

“Such proposals have enjoyed strong cross-party support in the US, so such legislation may well be passed into law. Similar legislation already exists at state level in many US states.

“He said that Irish embassies and state agencies in the US have already received queries from companies concerned about this impact of the Bill, and the lack of clarity on their legal obligations.”

But Fianna Fáil foreign affairs spokesman Niall Collins who introduced the Bill in the Dáil questioned the idea “that we are now being offensive to corporate America”.

Mr Collins said that one of the leading figures in Facebook who announced 1,000 jobs in Ireland this week said that the company “needs to do a lot more to clean up its act regarding electoral interference and people’s privacy rights.” He added that “Airbnb has taken an especially strong stand. It will not list any properties in the occupied territories.”

Mr Collins said they valued jobs from corporate America but “we cannot give it a free pass on everything simply because it provides us with jobs”.

Independent Senator Frances Black, who first tabled the Bill in the Seanad welcomed its second stage passage and said it was a “historic moment for our country”.

It was a “modest bill which gives effect to basic provisions of international law and human rights, in Palestine and elsewhere. Building settlements on occupied territory is a war crime, and by trading in settlement goods we are helping to sustain this injustice.

How can we condemn these settlements as illegal, as theft of land and resources, but happily trade in the proceeds of this crime?”