TD accused of racism after questioning billions in remittances sent to Nigeria

Independent TD Noel Grealish has been accused of racism after he questioned the source of some of the €10 billion in personal remittances sent from Ireland to other EU countries and globally in the past eight years.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Tuesday the Galway West TD said a “staggering” amount of money had been sent abroad through personal transfers with the largest remittances going to Lithuania (€843 million), France (€1 billion), Poland (€1.54 billion), UK (€2.7 billion) and Nigeria (€3.54 billion).

Mr Grealish said he could understand transfers to other EU countries such as the UK because 100,000 British people were living in Ireland and 10,000 Irish students were in the UK.

But he said that €3.54 billion going to one non-EU country is “astronomical” and he asked if the Revenue Commissioners or the Department of Finance had a method of tracking the source of this money to ensure it was not the proceeds of crime and fraud.

A number of TDs heckled Mr Grealish and Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger told him “you are a disgrace” as she accused him of racism.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told him “I don’t know where you’re coming from on this” because for decades, even centuries, Irish people had gone abroad and sent money home.

“I remember my grandmother – all her family went to America – telling me about the cheques coming from the States,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said there were many people from non-EU countries working in Ireland and paying their taxes.

He said that in Holles Street hospital, near Leinster House there were doctors and nurses from India, Egypt, the Philippines, Pakistan and other countries, working hard and sending money home to families “who probably paid for their education”.

Mr Grealish said a lot of the money was genuine but there had to be controls in place. He called on the Taoiseach to “give assurances that all the money has been fully accounted for within the Irish tax system”.

Mr Varadkar said that in relation to money laundering and tax evasion all the normal controls were in place by Revenue to ensure that it was money legitimately earned.