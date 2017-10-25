Taoiseach tells Adams to ‘stop blaming everyone else’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called on the Sinn Féin leader to “stop blaming everyone else” for the failure to form a Northern Ireland executive as Gerry Adams accused him of being “untruthful, malicious and shameful” media briefings.

The Taoiseach said Sinn Féin needed to compromise in the same way Fine Gael had to make compromises it did not like in order to form a government.

He said Sinn Féin should make the compromises, “own those compromises” and “don’t try to blame anyone else”.

In sharp and testy exchanges Mr Adams claimed the Taoiseach had briefed media that Sinn Féin’s leader in the North Michelle O’Neill had been in a position to reach a deal with the DUP but senior members of the party quashed this and left Ms O’Neill and MLA Conor Murphy “out to dry”.

Mr Adams said Ms O’Neill was a senior member of the party and claimed the Government source briefing was untrue, malicious and shameful.

Mr Varadkar in turn claimed the Sinn Féin leader was “setting the scene to ensure someone else is getting the blame” for the failure to come to an agreement on the North.

The Taoiseach said he had no difficulty in speaking for himself and did not need to account for media briefings.

Agreement

The Sinn Féin leader said his party’s endeavours were to have the institutions in place as quickly as possible. These were talks about existing international agreements and the implementation of rights including equality, he said as he asked Mr Varadkar what rights he believed people in the North should give up?

Mr Varadkar said he had no knowledge or interest in the internal politics of Sinn Féin and what was required was for Sinn Féin and the DUP to come to an agreement to get the institutions up and running.

The Sinn Féin leader accused the Government of briefing against Sinn Féin and said the British government was more restrained in its commentary.

The Taoiseach said Mr Adams talked about “stubborn elements in political unionism” and this kind of talk did not help anyone.

Northern Ireland could be the area in the EU most affected by Brexit but there was no representative from the North for discussions, Mr Varadkar said.

He said parties in the North were allowing the money to run out and paving the way for direct rule from Britain.

Mr Adams called on the Government to deal with the British government to have it honour international agreements and said this was “much harder” than the Government’s media briefings last week.

The Taoiseach told him to make the necessary compromises and “don’t try to blame anyone else”.