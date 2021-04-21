Taoiseach insists target is still to vaccinate 82% of population by end of June

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted that it is still the Government’s target to ensure 82 per cent of the adult population is vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of June.

He said there had been no change in the plan to administer 250,000 doses of vaccine weekly from next week, but he said there were challenges with supplies.

Mr Martin also angrily rejected a suggestion that a new advisory group was being established “as a mudguard” around Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly because of concerns about his performance in dealing with the vaccine rollout.

The Taoiseach was responding during sharp Dáil exchanges with Labour leader Alan Kelly who sharply criticised the “haphazard approach” to the vaccination programme.

Mr Kelly pointed to comments by senior Health Service Executive (HSE) official Damian McCallion that he could not confirm the June target of 82 per cent first-dose vaccination could be achieved. The Waterford TD pointed to reports that the target had been extended to July.

He said there had been 12 changes to vaccine delivery targets since the beginning of the week and pledges of 45,000 AstraZeneca injections had been reduced to 9,000.

And he criticised as a “mess” the rollout of vaccination centres and the recruitment of vaccinators which had to be done five times.

Mr Kelly also asked when the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) was meeting to consider extending the interval between doses.

Rollout group

He referred to an Irish Times report referencing the creation of “another new oversight group” to be chaired by the secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, called the “vaccine rollout group”.

The Labour leader said it was to deal with some of the serious clinical and logistical differences and he asked why it was being rolled out and why they needed “a new layer of bureaucracy”.

He said “what in the name of God is this new group” and claimed it was a “mudguard around Mr Donnelly because of your Government’s concern” about “his performance particularly over the last number of weeks”.

In an angry response Mr Martin said it was “absolutely not” the reason for the establishment of the committee.

He said the Labour leader should be supporting the vaccine programme “not trying to undermine it”.

When he said he was not interested in that kind of politics, Mr Kelly accused him of engaging in diversionary tactics.

The Taoiseach said the group involves Niac, the HSE and the vaccine taskforce because there is a “relationship between the advice and the operationalisation of that advice in terms of the administration of vaccines”.

He said Niac would meet on Thursday to consider the European Medicines Agency advice on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the issue of extending the interval between vaccine doses.