Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin leader of ‘hobnobbing with super-rich’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accused Mary Lou McDonald of “hobnobbing with the superrich” in New York on Armistice day. He was responding in the Dail to the Sinn Féin leader who had accused the Government of favouring the superrich while cutting flat rate expenses worth €100 a year for low paid workers.

Ms McDonald said theTaoiseach claimed at his party’s ardfheis he would deliver five years of tax cuts but he never said that tens of thousands of low paid workers would lose their entitlement to flat rate expenses, worth an average of €100 a year from January 1st next year.

She said the group affected included “people like panel beaters, kitchen porters, nurses and members of the Defence Forces”. She said for “shop assistants, the group worst affected, some 75,822 will lose €120 a year and that’s a net saving to the exchequer of €9 million a year”.

She said “ordinary workers fall to the bottom of the pile” of the Government’s priorities compared to the super wealthy.

She said there were nearly 500 people with wealth of €50 million and in 2015 that cohort “claimed €93 million in tax credits, a great multiple of that claimed by low paid workers”.

She added that €45 million of that was for expenses such as furniture. Ending tax breaks for banks would deliver €175 million and ending tax breaks for multinationals for onshore intangible assets would raise €750 million.

Mr Varadkar said it would have no impact on people’s incomes next year and would not come into effect until January 2020 “if at all”.

The Taoiseach stressed “all employees will still be able to claim for vouched expenses” and said it was part of a move away from flat-rate to vouched expenses.

Superrich

Mr Varadkar then hit out at Ms McDonald and questioned Sinn Féin’s relationship with the superrich.

He said he read that on 11th November when all party leaders remembered the war dead, which was particularly significant “for the Protestant and unionist communities” and “when we show respect for the Constitution by attending his [the President's] inauguration, you were in New York hobnobbing with the super rich at a $400 a plate lunch, for your super rich supporters”.

Ms McDonald said that on November 14th she attended a remembrance day service at Sligo Grammar, an event all leaders were invited to, and paid her respects there.

She said the Taoiseach’s response amplified his position on tax relief for corporates but indicated a very different view taken for retail workers.

“Can you for once empathise and put yourself in the place of retail workers?”

But Mr Varadkar criticised Sinn Féin’s “rank hypocrisy”.

“We see Sinn Féin trying to claim that they can put themselves in the shop workers’ shoes, when we know for years and years and years they told porkies about their own salaries, that they were living on the average industrial wage.”

He said the Government was clamping down on tax breaks and tax evasion left, right and centre, including the exit tax and closing off the double Irish.