Taoiseach accuses FF leader of ‘spinning yarns’ over children’s hospital

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accused the Fianna Fáil leader of engaging in “conspiracy theories” when Micheál Martin claimed the Government was more interested in controlling the PR message than controlling the costs of the national children’s hospital.

Mr Varadkar also hit out at opposition leaders who he said were wrongly claiming that other projects were being delayed because of the €100 million required across Government departments this year to meet the “cost underestimation” of the hospital project.

He claimed they were using the hospital for their own political purposes.

Mr Martin said the Government was trying to put the blame on civil servants and other officials but Ministers were in all the photographs and videos and in every communication for the hospital.

During a heated leaders’ questions in the Dáil, he claimed it was “to hell with the costs, let’s get the good story and get it out fast”, before the detailed design had been worked out.

The Government was all about “get the project the started” and “get boots on the ground” and get it working from a public relations perspective .

But he said “people are quite frankly fed up of yarns, fed up of spin”.

But Mr Varadkar in turn accused the Fianna Fáil leader of “spinning yarns” and engaging in conspiracy theories over the project and the role of the chief procurement officer.

Satisfied with cost issues

Mr Martin highlighted the “secrecy” the 25 members of the board were sworn to and again reiterated that the officer, appointed to the hospital construction board had a duty to report to the Minister where seriousness weaknesses and controls have not been addressed by the chairman of the board.

But the Taoiseach said the officer was appointed by the Minister for Health to the board, and he did not represent the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform nor the Office of Government procurement. He was appointed because of his procurement expertise and served in a personal capacity.

Mr Varadkar said his understanding was that the procurement officer “was and is satisfied that the cost issues which developed over the summer and autumn of last year were being appropriately addressed by the board ard and that the chairman communicated both with the HSE and the Department of Health in a timely fashion”.

He rounded on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who claimed that the 60-bed ward for Limerick would be delayed or “axed” because of the spiralling costs of the hospital.

Ms McDonald had also hit out at Minister for Health Simon Harris claiming he had brought the health service to crisis.

The Taoiseach said the hospital project “will proceed to construction this year”.

He said Ms McDonald claimed the Enniscorthy flood relief scheme would be delayed because of the hospital costs and this was not true.

He claimed it was “pure cynical spin from the Opposition – even when they know it isn’t true”.

The cost of the project has risen from an estimated €800 million in 2014, to €983 million in 2017, and €1.43 billion now.

Equipping the building and providing IT pushes this bill up to €1.73 billion; this does not include the cost of family accommodation, a research centre, excess construction inflation and any other changes to clinical standards.