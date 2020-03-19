Some pubs still operating despite coronavirus restrictions, Dáil told

Pubs are still operating in Limerick and other locations across the country despite restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Dáil has been told.

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy made the claim during a debate on emergency legislation, which is also set to cover issues such as sick pay and social welfare benefits for those impacted by the virus.

He asked if the emergency legislation to give the Government extraordinary powers to combat the crisis would give gardaí powers to intervene with such pubs.

Fianna Fáil Limerick TD Niall Collins said that some pubs have “gone rogue” and he called for a directive to be issued to all pubs. He said that 99 per cent of pubs had adhered to the call to close but some were still operating, including in Limerick to the horror of the local community.

Mr Troy also expressed concern that Aer Lingus is still bringing passengers to Lanzarote on holidays on Saturday “at a time when we are giving clear guidance to bring passengers home”.

Independent TD Denis Naughten called for the legislation to include provision to ban house parties and below-cost selling of alcohol.

He said there was ambiguity in the definition of “events” that could be restricted and it may not include house parties.

The former minister added: “I accept this may not be a problem now but if the current restrictions were to continue for a number of months then the risk of infection associated with house parties could become a significant problem”.

He said “we want to ensure there is clarity in the law that allows the Garda to shut down house parties should they become a problem, and the associated availability of alcohol by commencing the ban on below cost selling.”

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett hit out at “unacceptable profiteering” on healthcare equipment and said in a briefing HSE director general Paul Reid told them “personal protective masks, which our health workers need, cost 37 cent each before this crisis. The cost is now €11 per mask on the open market.”

Mr Boyd Barrett said “in this situation, more than ever, people must come before profit” and he called for all production of equipment to respond to the crisis to be “put under the control of the public health authorities. There should be no question of anybody being allowed to profiteer from it.”