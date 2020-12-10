Sinn Féin TD forced to adjourn committee meeting after being asked explain remarks

The Sinn Féin chair of the public petitions committee has been forced to adjourn the first official meeting after members called on him to explain comments about the IRA and party discipline.

Martin Browne told TippFM this week that the party should stop apologising about the past while he also admitted that he has gone to the homes of members with whom he disagreed.

The remarks came after a former Sinn Féin member Christine O’Mahony left the party after a member called to her door to ask her to remove critical tweets.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked him to explain the comments which he said had caused “hurt” and “upset.”

“As chairman of the committee you owe it to the Irish people to explain your comments as this committee will be considering petitions from the public on matters of great sensitivity in some cases, I think it is critically important that those people will have confidence in the chair of the committee and quite frankly your comments may have undermined that level of confidence that people may have in you,” Mr Griffin said.

Mr Browne said he wanted members to “listen to the actual interview. Don’t attribute comments that have appeared on print media”. He said the issue had not been flagged on the committee agenda.

Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy said he also shared concerns about the comments but that he was happy to allow him time to formulate a response. Mr Browne then tried to bring the committee into private session. Mr Griffin objected to this while Mr Murphy said it “feels like censorship.”

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer said he was not being personal but that “there is a need for the issue to be addressed”.

After a vote it was decided that the committee would remain in public session, but it was then adjourned to give Mr Browne time to reflect on the matter.

Fianna Fáil senator Eugene Murphy has asked Mr Browne to potentially make a statement to the Dáil as a compromise as he said valid questions were being asked.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologised last week for a controversial tweet in which he referenced incidents from the War of Independence and the Troubles.

The Laois-Offaly TD tweeted in reference to the Kilmichael Ambush in 1920 and the Narrow Water Massacre in Warrenpoint, Co Down in 1979, claiming they were “the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of d British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners”.

Mr Browne said on Tipp FM this week: “apologies - in my own personal view - they should stop. It is history and people need to learn their history”.

“He has his beliefs and they would be the same as mine. We had a conflict in the North and things happened on both sides, let’s not try and paint one side any worse than the other. There is no one side worse than the other.”

“We had an occupied country, a foreign force there. It doesn’t matter whether it was in the ’20s, ’50s, ’70s or ’80’s it was the same aim, to free our country from an occupying force.”

Asked if he would call around to a party member’s homes if he did not like their social media content, Mr Browne said: “I would and have done down through the years. I have been chairman of my own cumann in Cashel.”

He said that the controversy about the visit to Ms O’Mahony’s home had been “taken out of context” although he accepted that she “maybe felt intimidated and it was wrong”. He said it was a neighbour, “it wasn’t as Leo Varadkar and them are trying to paint it, as this heavy unknown” .

“Things will be done different, or should be done different, from now on,” he said. He said there was “never an issue” down through the years about trips he made to other party members “whether it was in agreement of disagreement. I would never think of it as being intimidatory.”