Sharp Dáil exchanges mark passage of new stamp duty charge

The new 10 per cent stamp duty charge on purchases of more than 10 houses within a 12-month period will come into effect from midnight tonight, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has told the Dáil.

But he said there will be a three-month transition period for transactions begun but not completed.

Introducing a financial resolution in the Dáil the Minister said the new higher rate is intended to provide a significant disincentive to the practice of multiple purchases by investment funds. And he added that the new rate is intended to increase opportunities for individuals and families to buy their own homes.

Mr Donohoe said the higher rate will not apply to acquisitions by local authorities and approved housing bodies, in a move that has drawn sharp Opposition criticism and led to concern in the Green Party.

But Sinn Féin have introduced amendments to include increased stamp duty on apartments also.Party finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said it was some move by the Minister when his proposals resulted in a 2.6 per cent rise in share prices for institutional funds.

Mr Doherty said there were so many loopholes in the 10 per cent stamp duty initiative that “you could drive a coach and four through it”.

And he claimed the Government only wanted to give a “semblance” of action but it was a proposal “designed to fail”.

Green party housing spokesman Francis Noel Duffy will also table a motion to amend the Affordable Housing Bill, now before the Seanad, to guarantee that 30 per cent of apartment blocks go to owner-occupiers.

Mr Donohoe said that the high rate would also apply on a cumulative basis where purchases are made incrementally in different transactions. It will apply whether in multiple dwellings in one estate or single units across several estates, he said.

Institutional investors must pay a “fair tax” and he had made changes to ensure appropriate taxes are paid. Tax treatment of investment-fund vehicles are kept under review to prevent avoidance of tax.

Mr Doherty rejected Mr Donohoe’s claim “that apartments wouldn’t be built” if increased duty was applied because of the need for “forward purchase” funding in advance of construction.

He said there were no forward purchase agreements for either a 2,000 apartment development in Grand Canal in Dublin or a development in Harold’s Cross.

Mr Doherty told the Minister “this is the hour where you have surrendered this city to the vulture funds, the investment funds. You have hoisted the white flag over this city and say it’s a free for all for vulture funds. Instead of giving the funds the red flag you have given them the green light.”

Labour reaction

Labour finance spokesman Ged Nash said 10 per cent “is not a punitive rate – it is a puny rate”. He believed it should be at least 15 per cent if not 17 per cent because otherwise the funds would absorb the stamp duty over time.

Mr Nash feared a move by institutional funds to get a bigger bang for their buck with build-to-rent.

He questioned the failure of the Minister to introduce the measure on Tuesday night and believed the midnight oil was being burned overnight in lawyers’ offices to allow transactions to start ahead of the passage of the resolution.

The Louth TD called for a full review of the tax treatment of institutional funds and asked if this was a “form of unfair State aid” ahead of the legislation that will be introduced to give full effect to the measure.

Fianna Fail Clare TD Cathal Crowe said that if the measure does not work the Government should raise the stamp duty further and reduce the number of houses that could be purchased before the extra charge kicks in.

Free to feast

Social Democrats joint leader Roisin Shortall also opposed the exclusion of apartments from increased stamp duty, pointing out that the majority of planning permissions granted last year were for apartments - 26,000 - compared to 18,000 for houses. This meant cuckoo funds will be “free to feast on 75 per cent of what remains” of the market.

She said that if the Minister really wanted to do something he would deal with rents, pointing out that in Kildare they averaged €1,450 but institutional funds were now seeking €1,995 a month for a two-bed in Maynooth, where the bulk buying controversy erupted.

Ms Shortall also said that apartment blocks were “cheap to build, extortionate to rent and impossible to own” and one “monstrosity” of an apartment block included north-facing units the size of a car park space.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan expressed disappointment that concerns about institutional funds were not raised by the Central Bank and financial regulator.