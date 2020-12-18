Senators claim deportations ongoing despite Government moratorium assurances

Deportations are continuing despite Government assurances they would stop for the duration of the pandemic, two Senators have claimed.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan alleged the Government is attempting “clear the decks” before Brexit is finalised, by using the Dublin Convention to remove people to the EU member state where they first sought asylum.

Independent Lynn Ruane said “one young man two days ago was brought to the airport and put on the plane to England and will continue onto Sudan.

“Another young man was taken out from his accommodation last week and put in Cloverhill prison.”

The Department of Justice has denied deportations are being enforced but said “transfers” under the Dublin III regulations are continuing.

Ms Boylan told the Seanad a number of people have been deported in recent days and said it was “particularly cold and callous that it would happen during Christmas week when we were given assurances” of a moratorium.

She said it was “even worse” those being deported via Britain will from December 30th lose access to EU and other rights because of Brexit and would have no access to the courts.

The former Dublin MEP said these people would “lose access to their EU rights under the common European asylum system, their rights under the EU charter of fundamental rights and their rights under the European Convention on Human Rights”.

Speaking afterwards she said the Sudanese man is married to an Irishwoman and studying in Ireland and that his phone was taken from him at the airport. The letter he was issued with stated his case was not a matter of national security, Ms Boylan said.

She claimed the Department of Justice was “attempting to clear the decks” by removing people to Britain where they will lose all rights once Brexit comes into force.

The department said in a statement that “the enforcement of deportation orders is an operational matter for the Garda National Immigration Bureau and the department does not comment on individual cases.

“However in line with the clear commitments given by Minister [Helen] McEntee and the Taoiseach, no deportation orders are being carried out during the pandemic except in circumstances where there are national security or serious public policy concerns.

“Transfers under the EU Dublin III Regulation are continuing. This involves the transfer of the applicant to the responsible European country to have their international protection claim examined there. No deportation order is made in these cases and the person is not returned to their country of origin.”

Last week Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that “unless people represent a threat to national security they should not be deported at this present point in time”.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said she is taking a “discretionary” approach to deportation, with only four deportations since March, three of which had been issued before March.

The Civic Engagement group in the Seanad introduced a Bill to put a moratorium on deportations for the duration of the pandemic, rather than relying on the Minister to exercise her discretion.

Ms McEntee said “while I as Minister for Justice and An Garda Síochána must have the discretion to remove those who may be a threat to national security and whose presence in Ireland would be contrary to the public interest, that discretion is used in the rarest of circumstances – and only when absolutely necessary.

“Such cases arise where there are valid reasons in the interests of public security and the common good.”