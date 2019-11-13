Scouting Ireland should not have been allowed to conduct internal abuse inquiry

The Government is to decide shortly on the best way to proceed in dealing with historical child sexual abuse like the allegations of abuse in Scouting Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

He said he and Minister for Children Katherine Zappone would discuss the issue and “it may well include a statutory inquiry”.

But he warned that any statutory inquiry must not prejudice criminal proceedings against alleged abusers.

Mr Varadkar was responding to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who hit out at the scouting movement carrying out its own investigation of allegations of sexual abuse in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Martin raised the issue ahead of an RTÉ Investigates documentary tonight which highlights the significant failures of the investigation into sexual abuse of scouts.

Mr Martin said the programme highlighted the concerns of former boy scouts who were abused and expressed “anger and annoyance that Scouting Ireland was allowed to carry out its own review” of the abuse.

The Cork South-Central TD said that when similar allegations and cases emerged in the Church “there was never any question that the Church would conduct its own inquiries”.

Independent statutory inquiries

He said that in child sexual abuse cases in the Wexford, Cloyne and Dublin dioceses, as well as abuse in swimming and in institutional and industrial school cases the government of the day initiated an independent statutory inquiry and there was no question of the institutions themselves doing so.

“I believe a mistake has been made here to put it mildly,” he said.

The Dáil heard that the scouting movement had been replaced and the Taoiseach said the Minister reported satisfaction with the progress Scouting Ireland had made in levels of child protection while more needed to be done.

Child protection expert Geoffrey Shannon had also stated that no organisation against which such allegations had been made should investigate itself, Mr Martin said.

“I’m not casting any aspersions on current leadership,” the Fianna Fáil leader said adding that he accepted that thousands of people enjoyed being involved in scouting.

The Taoiseach agreed that when it came to such crimes an organisation should not investigate itself.

“We all agree that crimes against children are among the most heinous crimes and sexual crimes against children are the most unspeakable,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said it was harrowing to hear survivors talk of abuse when they should have been protected.

Scouting Ireland was working very closely with child protection agency Tusla and the Government would come to a decision very shortly on the best way to proceed.