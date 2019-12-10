RTÉ should defer decisions on land sale and Lyric FM move - Taoiseach

RTÉ should defer any decision on removing classical music station Lyric FM from Limerick until a commission on the future of Irish broadcasting reports next year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He also said the State broadcaster should not proceed with any further sale of land at its Donnybrook site in Dublin until full consideration has been given to a green field option.

Mr Varadkar confirmed to the Dáil that the Cabinet on Tuesday approved €9 million in additional funding for the State broadcaster and €1 million for the broadcasting fund.

The Taoiseach said a commission would be established on the future of Irish public service broadcasting, to report by September 2020.

The commission will consider sustainable funding for broadcasting over the next 10 years and how it can be regulated.

Government backbencher and Fine Gael Limerick TD Tom Neville asked about the implications for Lyric FM, which RTÉ had proposed moving from Limerick to Cork and Dublin.

Mr Varadkar told him that it was the Government’s view that any decision on removing Lyric FM from Limerick should wait until the commission reported. He also said RTÉ “should not proceed with the part sale of its Donnybrook site until full consideration has been given to a green field option”.