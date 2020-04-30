Roadmap to reopen Ireland - Varadkar says five criteria at play for lifting coronavirus lockdown

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said easing of restrictions will have to be slow and gradual and a “roadmap to reopen Ireland” is being developed and will be approved by Cabinet on Friday.

However, he said that the changes to the current restrictions will be made every two to four weeks and will not happen as fast as the restrictions were put in place.

And he warned that restrictions may be have to be reintroduced “if it looks like the virus is going to surge back”.

Mr Varadkar identified five criteria for future decision making on restrictions - the progress of the disease; along with healthcare capacity and resilience; testing and contact tracing capacity; the ability to shield at risk groups; and the risk of secondary morbidity.

He said that they will find a pathway out of the tunnel but “we are still in the tunnel and have some distance to go.”

Speaking in the Dáil the Taoiseach also expressed concern that people who need medical help are not seeking it. Mr Varadkar said “cancer hasn’t gone away”.

He said Ireland was now in sixth place in the world for testing per head of population and 160,000 tests had been carried out.

Personal protective equipment was now being delivered regularly to nursing homes but there were concerns that in homes with no Covid-19 cases there was a risk that someone could bring it in who was doing the testing.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said here is widespread unease about the manner in which some decisions are being taken, and he said that there had to be more clarity on how policies are decided.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was unfortunate that Government Ministers were thinking out loud and kiteflying and setting out May 5th as a red letter day and then accusing them of being complacent.

Ms McDonald said testing of up to 100,000 a week was necessary while the Taoiseach said that 100,000 was not a target but testing would take place as necessary.

Mr Varadkar said the target is to have the capacity to do 100,000 but they were not going to do random tests to get to 100,000.