Questions raised over position of Minister Pat Breen in broadband controversy

Questions have been raised about the role of Minister of State Pat Breen in the broadband contract controversy.

Mr Breen is Minister of State for Employment and Small Business and the Dáil was told on Thursday he organised and attended one of the private dinners between then minister for communications Denis Naughten and a key bidder for the rural broadband contract David McCourt.

The dinner took place in Mr McCourt’s home in 2017 and was one of at least four private dinners Mr Naughten had with the US businessman.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the process had been compromised.

Ms McDonald asked “what is the situation as regards Pat Breen” because he was also party to the arrangements and she asked the Taoiseach to confirm that he was still a Minister of State as Minister Naughten was gone.

She asked if the Taoiseach had spoken to Mr Breen. The Taoiseach signalled to Ceann Comhairle Sean Fearghaíl who said there was no provision for questions.

Ms McDonald said however that “there is still a question around Minister Breen”.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that whatever about the propriety of arranging a dinner, when controversy arose recently about the dinner in Manhattan attended by Mr Naughten and Mr McCourt in July, Mr Breen should have informed the Dáil or the Taoiseach then that he had arranged another dinner between the two.

He said Mr Breen’s position as Minister is also in question.

Independent TD Michael Harty told the Taoiseach: “If you believe that Denis Naughten acted with impropriety you must also believe that those who arranged those meetings acted inappropriately as well.”

Dr Harty, a Clare TD said “it does call into question the position of Minister Breen who is a constituency colleague of mine. I would not attack him on any personal level but certainly if he has been involved in this process he also has questions to answer.”

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy also questioned the probity of Mr Breen’s role.