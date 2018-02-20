PTSB loan sale may be to regulated banker, says Taoiseach

Permanent TSB’s non-performing mortgage loans may be sold to a regulated bank or another institution, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He told the Dáil on Tuesday the bank had not yet sold any of the loans and had not identified a prospective buyer.

He said it was an assumption by some people that the buyer would be an unregulated, so-called vulture fund.

“I think distressed mortgage holders are under enough stress and we should not add to that unnecessarily by causing them undue concern,” he added.

He said the bank would have to consult with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on any advanced sale proposal.

‘Rights and freedoms’

“No such proposal yet exists and the Government, absolutely, will give open and constructive consideration to any proposals for additional protections that may be necessary so we ensure the rights and freedoms of borrowers and mortgage holders are protected,” he added.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said there were many thousands of people living in fear because of the anticipated sale.

It was not an everyday, ordinary business decision by a bank, so it was open to the Minister for Finance to respond, he added.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said those affected should not be put under further stress and, perhaps, made homeless.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said 75 per cent of the bank was owned by the State.