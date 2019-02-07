Nurse demands would send 'public finances into spiral’

Agreeing to the current demands of the nursing unions in the industrial dispute would “tilt the prudent handling of the public finances into an unsustainable spiral”, Minister for Health Simon Harris said in the Dáil as he opened a two-hour debate on the dispute as it entered its third day on Thursday.

Their demand would “damage our economy, our health service and ultimately the nurses that we support”.

He said “the stakes are high” and the situation “is like walking a tightrope”.

The dispute would not be solved on the picket line or in the Dáil, the Minister for Health said.

It would be through the State’s industrial relations machinery, he added.

Mr Harris said that by the end of the third day of stoppages (Thursday), a total of 37,000 outpatient appointments will have been cancelled along with 6,000 in-patient procedures. The dispute would escalate further next week and this was putting patients at risk.

The Minister said the debate was not about “who cares more for nurses” but about how to resolve the dispute.

But he pointed out that the Government, and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA), signed up to a three-year Public Service Pay Agreement.

“The Public Service Pay Agreement expressly prohibits cost claim pay increases during the lifetime of the agreement. On this basis the industrial action we are now seeing by these two unions should not be happening.”

And he said the escalation of the dispute to include disability services was “unwarranted”.

“Deputies have already heard in this House how the Public Service Pay Agreement takes significant steps towards pay restoration. “That Agreement commits to seeing significant increases in pay by 2020, and nurses and midwives can expect to see their deserved share of these increases beginning this year.”

He said there had been “repeated attempts to resolve this dispute. None of which have borne fruit yet. I stress ‘yet’. I do believe that there are solutions to be found but it will require imagination and innovation on both sides.”

He said he and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform issued a statement calling for immediate engagement in the context of the current dispute with relevant unions. “Unfortunately, I regret the unions did not agree to this engagement.”

Fianna Fail health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said that patients in Ireland now wait longer than patients in any other EU country to see doctors and get treatment.

He said the nurses were not looking for a blank cheque but for “real, honest engagement”.

Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen said the Government could enter talks with “no preconditions”.

He added that the Government was quick to say the pay commission’s recommendations were implemented in full but “you were very slow to admit that the chair of that commission in its foreword did allude to the fact that they did not have the correct analytics and statistics available to them to make a recommendation that they could stand over” and that was most important.

Mr Cowen said patients were suffering at a cost of 25,000 patients per day.

Sinn Féin Louise O’Reilly said the nurses had given them a badge for him

“Give us a reason to come home” from abroad and “give them a reason to stay” pay them decently. Stop educating our nurses and our midwives to work in health services elsewhere.

“Stop spending a fortune to supplement the understaffing by paying for agency every day of the week,” because “it is a waste of money to keep escalating the agency pay bill”.

Ms O’Reilly said the Minister should pick up the phone and ring the general secretary of the INMO.

She said it was an “absolute insult” to say “we’ll talk to them about anything but pay”

Labour health spokesman Alan Kelly said the public support for the nurses will stay with them because of the manner in which they conducted themselves, the way in which they act in their profession and the exemplary work they do.

People Before profit TD Bríd Smith said the nurses were taking industrial action because of the lack of “safe ratio” of nurses to patients. She said it should be one nurse to four patients but it is in reality one to eight or even one to 11.

That was a get out clause to pay nurses properly.

Ms Smith called on the public to attend the nurses day of action on Saturday in Dublin from 12 noon.