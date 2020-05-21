‘No such thing as free money’ - Taoiseach warns Covid-19 borrowings have to be repaid

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he stands over Ireland’s “slow and steady” reopening of the economy and also told the Dáil on Thursday the State can afford to borrow at low interest rates to help the economy recover from the severe shock it faced.

But he warned: “there is no such thing as free money” and debt has to be serviced and interest repaid.

During the ongoing debate on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy Mr Varadkar said “we do not need to be the best boys in the fiscal class” but” we should seek to a deficit similar to those of our peers in Northern Europe. Not much larger ones. This is a sensible sustainable thing to do.”

Substantial borrowing would be necessary to cushion the blow to society and there would be a substantial deficit this year.

“We will use this borrowed money to provide income support for those who’ve lost their jobs to get businesses open again, provide retraining and educational opportunities for our fellow citizens who are now without employment.”

He said the substantial blow to the economy has deep social consequences as well, including record breaking levels of employment and lower living standards for many.

Long-term consequences were also becoming apparent including social distancing.

“The cost of providing public services and infrastructure projects may rise, it might cost us more to do this.

“And many parts of our economy might never look quite the same. Again, for the better, but also for the worse.”

He said that “on the upside we have not been shut out of the money markets as we were 12 years ago” and Ireland retains the confidence of European institutions and capital markets.

The Government will borrow and “we should continue to do so”.

But warning that there was no such thing as free money he said debt had to be refinanced or rolled over when it matures.

He did not agree that debt should be left to “our children or grandchildren” in 10, 20 or 30 years.

“Furthermore, we should not make the mistake of assuming of being able to borrow cheaply now means we’ll be able to borrow cheaply in six months, or six years’ time.”

The Taoiseach warned that “the world has changed so much in the last six months. It would be naive to think that it couldn’t change again and quickly if conditions do change the countries with the biggest deficits and the largest depths, will be the first to feel the wind.

“We need to make sure that isn’t us.”

Speaking on the reopening of the economy he said “we really won’t know until the first week of June” whether the easing of restrictions has had any impact.

He said “I know that some other countries are opening faster, but every country circumstances are different. We stand over the slow and steady approach.”

He also said work had begun for a possible second wave of the virus this winter, coinciding with the regular flu season. He said hundreds of lives could be save this winter every winter by a much greater uptake of the flu vaccine.

“This matters now, more than ever, As we need to avoid a second wave of Covid-19, coming up the same time as the flu season.”

He said: “It’s particularly important that uptake by healthcare workers is much better than in the past.”

“This pandemic teaches us, there is no excuse to be vaccinated.”