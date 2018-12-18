New children’s hospital will cost €1.433bn, Taoiseach confirms

The new national children’s hospital will cost €1.433 billion, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed on Tuesday, after the Cabinet accepted a cost increase of €450 million.

Mr Varadkar said it might turn out to be the one of the most expensive children’s hospital in the world, but it would be the best children’s hospital in the world. The hospital is the biggest single investment in children’s health in the State’s history, he said.

He told Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin that €319 million was attributed to increased building costs, €50 million was for Vat and the remainder was a for range of issues including hospital equipment.

Mr Martin said that on September 27th the cost was €1 billion and in a matter of six weeks the costs had risen by €400 million.

“Who is responsible?” he asked regarding the “extraordinary” €450 million cost increase.

Mr Varadkar said progress was being made and from January 2019, the three children’s hospitals would be amalgamated into a single governance system. He said the satellite centre in Connolly hospital in Blanchardstown would be open next summer, the Tallaght centre the following year and the new main hospital in 2022.

He acknowledged there were increased costs and “there will be further investigations as to why costs increased”.

The board of the new hospital was responsible for the project and answerable to the Minister for Health who in turn was answerable to the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar said people appointed to the board had experience in large projects and would be happy to meet and attend before the Public Accounts Committee. He said the project was based on an agreed maximum price, but within that there were elements around tendering and cost inflation.