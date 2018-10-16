Naughten backs Government in vote on successor Bruton

Former minister for communications Denis Naughten voted with the Government to support the appointment of his successor Richard Bruton as Minister for Communications.

Former Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick and Independent TD Michael Harty who had previously withdrawn support for the Government helped it secure a vote of 58 to 34 with 29 abstentions for the appointment of Mr Bruton and of Government chief whip Joe McHugh to Minister for Education and Skills.

Independents Noel Grealish and Michael Lowry also supported the Government.

Mr Naughten resigned as it emerged that he had engaged in a number of private meetings with a key bidder for the contract to provide broadband in mainly rural areas.

The Government can approve the appointment of ministers of state, but the Dáil must vote for the appointment of cabinet ministers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced Mr Bruton’s appointment and that of new Minister for Education Joe McHugh.

He also confirmed the appointment of Sean Kyne as Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht and Minister of State Sean Canney at the Department of Communications and Department of Rural and Community Affairs.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary congratulated all the Ministers on their appointment but said the resignation of Mr Naughten had cast a great pall over the National Broadband Plan. He described it as “difficult” that the Taoiseach did not have confidence in Mr Naughten but continued to have confidence in the broadband plan.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she personally wished the Ministers well but the confidence and supply deal had “given us an administration that is marked by uncertainty”.

She said Fianna Fáil should cross the floor, from a coalition and agree a programme for government or they should “go to the people and go without delay”.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the Dáil was currently a unique and unsustainable form of democracy.

“I do believe the right thing to do now would be to actually have a general election.”

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said that “last week a minister had to resign from your Government because he left himself open to allegations of crony capitalism. This week your Government only survives thanks to the votes of a Deputy (Michael Lowry) who epitomises crony capitalism itself.”

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said Minister of State Pat Breen had responsibility for EU Digital, Single Market and Data Protection.

“How can anyone claim that a Minister for Single Market Digital Communications has nothing to do with the communications industry and nothing to do with the National Broadband.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he did not have confidence in the Government and could not support the Ministers but he believed they should hold off having an election until after March until the decisions on Brexit had been made.