‘More heads may yet roll’ over cancer screening failings, Taoiseach says

The Taoiseach has again declined to call on the director general of the Health Service Executive (HSE) Tony O’Brien to stand down.

Leo Varadkar said sorting out the controversy over failings in cervical cancer screening for women was not primarily about looking for a head.

“It is about establishing the facts, getting to the bottom of all this and putting it right, restoring faith in our cancer screening system and making sure that it does not happen again,’’ he added.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday afternoon, following Mr O’Brien’s earlier insistence at the Oireachtas health committee that he would not resign.

The Taoiseach said the Government wanted accountability as much as the Opposition did.

“I am annoyed about the way this has been handled over the past few weeks, the drip-drip of information, the misinformation in some quarters,” he added.

He said there was an inquiry underway which could get to the facts and could assess whether more individuals needed to be held to account.

“As I said yesterday, more heads may yet roll, but it is important that they are the right heads,” he added.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said three Cabinet Ministers were now among those who wanted Mr O’Brien to stand down.

Ms McDonald said nobody wanted accountability more than Emma Ní Mhathúna, who had called her from Co Kerry where she lived with her five children.

False negative

Ms Ní Mhathúna had received a clear result from a smear test in 2013 but now knew it was a false negative, said Ms McDonald. She had received a diagnosis of cervical cancer after a routine test in 2016.

Ms McDonald said Ms Ní Mhathúna wanted the Taoiseach to know she was terminally ill.

“On Friday, she will present for a medical assessment in which she expects she will be given an estimate of how long she is expected to live,” she added. “Emma wants you to know that she has been told to get her affairs in order and make provision for her five children.”

Ms McDonald said that in this case the affected woman’s anger outweighed her fear of dying and that she wanted accountability.

“What I see is a person who leads Government, who knows full well what needs to happen and what is the right thing to do,” she added.

Ms McDonald said that what Ms Ní Mhathúna saw was the leader of her Government failing her.