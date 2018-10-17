Minister for Justice offers State apology to Sergeant Maurice McCabe

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has apologised to Sergeant Maurice McCabe on behalf of the State for the manner in which he was treated over the past decade.

Mr Flanagan told the Dáil he had spoken to Sgt McCabe and he was arranging to meet him “to reiterate this apology to him in person”.

The Minister said Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had also been in touch with him.

Sgt McCabe was vindicated by the report of the Disclosures Tribunal which investigated and confirmed a Garda smear campaign against him over his allegations of Garda malpractice.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton said former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan had engaged in a “campaign of calumny” against Sgt McCabe after the whistleblower alleged corruption in the force.

Mr Flanagan’s response follows that of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who on Tuesday in the Dáil reiterated his description of Sergeant Maurice McCabe as a “distinguished” public servant. He said Sgt McCabe was in touch with him over the weekend “to thank me for my support of him”.

Mr Varadkar, who visited Bailieborough in Cavan on Friday where Sgt McCabe is based, said “I was in touch with him again to express my view that he has done enormous service to the State and to wish him and Lorraine the best into the future”.

In the Dáil Mr Flanagan described the findings of the Disclosures Tribunal as stark and said its central conclusion was that Sgt McCabe was “a man who rightly saw loyalty to the people as superior to any loyalty to an organisation of which he was part, a man who had the interest of the public uppermost in his mind at all times and who had to endure a campaign calumny by those who should have supported him”.

Mr Flanagan said Sgt McCabe “deserves the gratitude of all of us for bringing serious shortcomings to public attention.

“He also deserves an apology for what he had to endure, both him and his family over the past decade.”

Mr Flanagan added: “Since the report was published, I’ve spoken with Sgt McCabe. I’ve apologised on behalf of the State to him and his family for the manner in which he was treated over a number of years. And I’ve arranged to meet the sergeant in the near future. I want to reiterate this apology to him in person.”

He said the tribunal report was damning in many respects and “goes to the heart of how An Garda Siochána handles allegations of wrongdoing within the organisation”.