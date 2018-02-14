Leo Varadkar wants legally binding agreement on Border

The Government wants the avoidance of a hard Border between the Republic and Northern Ireland written into the agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

He told the Dáil on Wednesday the “back stop’’, or the “last resort’’ as British prime minister Theresa May preferred to call it, was a special arrangement for Northern Ireland whereby it would it would retain full regulatory alignment with the EU.

“Our objective now is to make sure that is written into the withdrawal agreement,’’ he added.

Two weeks ago, said Mr Varadkar, it was agreed, in “black and white’’, and the European council had made it clear, the negotiations could only progress so long as all commitments undertaken in the first phase were respected in full.

The December agreement, in the first phase of the Brexit talks, included a provision that there would be no hard Border.

Mr Varadkar said the Government had achieved what it wanted to achieve in phase one and, now, it wanted to ensure in phase two the avoidance of a hard Border was included in a legally binding agreement between the UK and the EU.

He confirmed the Government had been asked to work with the British authorities at official level, but all negotiations had to be done with task force under EU chief negotiator Micheal Barnier.

Mr Varadkar said Brexit was a complicated negotiation but the Government’s objectives were very simple.

“Our first and overriding objective is to ensure we continue to have free movement of people and free trade, not just north and south but also between Britain and Ireland,’’ he added.

The Taoiseach was replying to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who said the situation was very uncertain.

Mr Martin said most people thought, from the presentation before Christmas, that it had all been sealed and delivered.

He suggested the Republic was being “sucked into’’ negotiations with Britain that would result in a final status agreement which would ultimately be damaging to us and inevitably mean Border checks.