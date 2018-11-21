Leas-Cheann Comhairle thanks TDs who turned up for work

The deputy speaker of the Dáil has taken the unusual step of thanking TDs who turned up for work.

Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat “The Cope” Gallagher criticised the failure to start business at the 10.30 am starting time, an issue he has previously highlighted.

And there was another victim of the late start. The normal 30 seconds of silent reflection after the prayer was abandoned on Wednesday morning to make up some lost time.

“I just want to make reference once more to the fact that we’re 12 minutes late commencing business. I think it’s not good enough,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said there were people watching proceedings on television and the late start was sending out the wrong message.

Under Oireachtas rules, 20 TDs must be present in the Dáil during a quorum call for a debate and general business.

However, for question time in the morning before the order of business starts, the requirement is for 10 deputies to be in attendance.

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle rebuked those absent TDs.

“I’m not criticising those who are here. I’m grateful to you who have turned up,” he said.

“This is a message to those who should be here.”

Last month he also criticised TDs’ repeated tardiness, said it was happening far too frequently.

And he reminded the House that it was not his responsibility to ensure there was a quorum of 10 in place to start.