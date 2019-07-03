Ireland has lowest rate of home-ownership since 1970s, Dáil told

Ireland has the lowest rate of home-ownership since the 1970s because of the obstacles faced by people now attempting to buy their own property, according to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

The rate of home ownership in Ireland - once one of the EU’s highest - was now down to 68 per cent. This was the lowest rate since 1971, Mr Martin said.

He claimed the Government had presided over “a litany of failures” on housing provision and the number of homeless children had doubled.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accused Fianna Fáil of causing the current housing crisis, which his Government was now slowly getting to grips with.

During Leaders’ Questions, Mr Martin said families who previously could have expected council housing were now facing living in emergency accommodation long-term.

Huge sums of money that could have gone to house building were now directed towards emergency measures because of the move to housing assistance payments (HAP).

Mr Varadkar then rounded on the Fianna Fáil leader and said Mr Martin was a senior figure in a government that presided over a false construction boom, which had finished abruptly with an accompanying banking system collapse.

“You’re not in any position to lecture,” Mr Varadkar told Mr Martin.

Mr Varadkar said 22,000 new homes were built in the last year and up to 25,000 new homes would be constructed in 2019.

House prices were gradually levelling off and falling in Dublin, and soon there would be enough new houses provided to meet demand, he said.

He added that the Government was committed to maintaining Ireland’s level of home-ownership. The Taoiseach said the rate of home-ownership fell faster under the last Fianna Fáil government.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the so-called living wage of €12.30 an hour was significantly different from the €9.80 legal minimum wage.

Mr Varadkar said the Government had increased the minimum wage a number of times and wanted to help everyone to earn enough.