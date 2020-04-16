Healthcare workers should get one-off €1,000 payment, Dáil hears

New Labour party leader Alan Kelly has called for the Government to make a one-off €1,000 payment to healthcare workers for their efforts in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Kelly said they should receive the hazard payment for the May bank holiday as a tribute to their efforts on the frontline. He said that private companies were paying extra to staff for their work during the crisis and the government should follow suit for healthcare workers.

The Tipperary TD also called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to give the public a “vision” on how to exit the coronavirus crisis.

He said the public needed hope and they needed that strategy in the next 10 days. And he also called for the Taoiseach to publish the deal agreed with the private hospitals.

Mr Varadkar said he does not yet know if restrictions can be lifted on May 5th but if they were it would be on a gradual basis.

Opening the Dáil debate on the coronavirus he paid tribute to the two health care workers from St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny who died as a consequence of Covid-19. He said it “reminds us how healthcare workers, and other essential workers, put themselves at risk”.

Mr Varadkar also offered sympathies and condolences to the families and friends of the 444 people who have died as a consequence of coronoavirus. He said “they are not statistics” but citizens and people with families and friends, “people who will remember them. People who will mourn. And we mourn for them too.”

Party leaders joined in tributes to those who died and Mr Varadkar and opposition leaders wished Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald well in her recovery from the virus.

He said “we’ve been presented with an unprecedented set of challenges. There’s been no rulebook no roadmap, no manual, as to how this country or any country can deal with a crisis of this nature, our responses have been focused on three broad areas.

“First of all, building capacity in our health service responds to new public health requirements, such as testing, contact tracing, social distancing and quarantine. And also potential surge in demand for health and social care services.”

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil there were three questions they had to answer, when they could lift restrictions; what they need to do to get people back to work and revive and rebuild the economy; and “how we can take what we’ve learned in recent weeks, and some of the things we’ve done to build a better society in the aftermath to code of Covid-19”.

He said they wanted to “honour the sacrifices made and every community and our country, and renew our society. By developing a new social contract between citizens and state.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he knew of at least one case where relatives in a nursing home were informed that the Department of Health had told the home it “should not give out information about the number of cases in the home. This information will come out anyway. And it will be much better to help to nursing homes through showing them how to communicate the information, and what reassurances families need that their loved ones are being protected as much as possible.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the most regrettable thing was that the crisis in residential care setting could have been somewhat foreseen.

Nursing Home Ireland introduced introduced restrictions on visitors on March 4th but the Department only gave approval 10 days later and that “has proved to be a monumental and fatal error for many of our most vulnerable citizens”.

He added that the Minister for Health did not meeting Nursing Homes Ireland for some days after they requested. Mr Doherty said they had to improve access to personal protective equipment as 29 per cent of their facilities have not yet received supplies.

Staff at Marybourne hospital in Portlaoise where eight people have died as a consequence of Covid -19, appealed for equipment more than two weeks ago.