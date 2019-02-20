Harris survives Sinn Féin motion of no confidence 58 to 53

Minister for Health Simon Harris has survived a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence by 58 votes to 53 with 40 abstentions.

Fianna Fáil abstained as did Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

Independents Noel Grealish and Michael Lowry voted with the Government.

In the debate prior to the vote, Minister for Health Simon Harris insisted quitting was “not in my DNA” as he staunchly defended his role and record against a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence over the spiralling costs of the national children’s hospital. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had every confidence in the Minister and Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he had probably the most difficult job in Cabinet. Both robustly backed the embattled Minister during an intense two-hour debate in which Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said the Minister was “out of his depth”.

Mr Harris said that “political accountability is about standing by your decisions, and working day and night to deliver them. Leadership is about sticking with the job even when the going gets tough.”

He said they would build the children’s hospital and “get to the bottom of what has gone wrong and we will ensure lessons are learned. But we will not walk away from this vital project.”

But Ms O’Reilly said that even Mr Harris’s most ardent supporter could not defend his record as she listed a lengthy series of health service problems including the cost overruns at the national children’s hospital

Mr Harris was flanked by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Ministers Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty, Eoghan Murphy, Charlie Flanagan, Josepha Madigan and Joe McHugh with more than a dozen Ministers of State in place.

Introducing the motion of no confidence in Mr Harris over the escalating costs in the national children’s hospital, Ms O’Reilly said it was not “rushed, vindictive or personalised”.

The overspend represented the “final straw” for her party.

There are those who believe this motion is unfair but she said people were either obtuse or partisan. They would say the motion would not build a hospital or reduce a waiting list or get a patient off a trolley but “nothing this Government is doing will achieve that either”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald slated the Minister’s post on Twitter when he moved to “puff out your chest and to declare, ‘bring it on’ ”.

She criticised Fianna Fáil and said party leader Micheál Martin had listed a litany of Mr Harris’s failings but would “give the Government a blank cheque”.

She said “sleeveen politics is now the order of the day. This is a coalition in all but name.”

Insults were traded across the floor predominantly between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil during some heated exchanges.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said Sinn Féin wanted to “complete their hat trick and bring the Dáil down” after they refused to take their seats in Westminster and had “pulled down” the Executive in Northern Ireland.

He said his party had no confidence in the Minister, but to vote against him “is to trigger a general election”, which he said would mean no parliamentary oversight of CervicalCheck, losing any chance of getting the costs of the children’s hospital down.

Where is the ‘contrition’?

Dissident Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said there were those in his party and others who “want us to pull the plug”.

He said they wanted “an orderly wind down of the Government”.

“He said the majority of this House had had enough of your Government and you should go.”

Fianna Fáil enterprise spokesman Billy Kelleher told the Minister “a little contrition wouldn’t go astray in terms of your tweets. You do have a problem in the health services” with everything “poorly handled”. He called for more action and to “stay off the Twitter machine”.

He told Sinn Féin “you thrive on chaos and you consistently promote that anarchist type of view. There is a difference between being a party of Opposition and a party of opportunism”.

Labour health spokesman Alan Kelly described the debate as the most bizarre motion of no confidence where the attention was not on him.

He said Mr Harris was “fundamentally a decent and competent man but the situation as intolerable”.