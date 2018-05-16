Government warned not to ‘muzzle’ Public Accounts Committee

The Government has been urged to publish the advice to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he was minister for health that convinced him to “do a U-turn” on mandatory open disclosure.

The Government was also warned that it should not “muzzle” the public accounts committee or any other Oireachtas committee in their attempts to get information on the cervical cancer screening controversy.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty said Mr Varadkar changed his mind on mandatory disclosure two years ago following advice from the chief medical officer. “It is important to know the nature of the advice given to the minister,” the Donegal TD said, adding that it was also important to know if that advice was “informed by knowledge of the cervical cancer scandal or any other medical scandal”.

“How and why did he not inform the minister of the issue at the time?” Mr Doherty asked. “It is his duty to inform the minister. This raised profound and serious questions in relation to the Department of Health.”

He asked Minister for Education Richard Bruton, who was taking leaders’ questions : “Can you inform us will the cervical cancer audit and document relation to the US laboratories will be published today ?”

No attempt to withold information

He was speaking during leaders’ questions on the ongoing cervical cancer screening controversy.

Mr Bruton re-iterated that neither the Taoiseach nor the Minister for Health had been informed about the fact women were not given information in relation to the status of their health. He insisted there was no attempt to withhold information and it would be provided.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin pointed out that the documentation released on Tuesday and last week to the Public Accounts Committee on the controversy showed that “everybody knew within the national screening programme, CervicalCheck and senior officials within the department”, about the audit. He said the documentation showed that “it is very clear that the policy of open disclosure is very much a live issue throughout 2016”.

In 2016, Mr Varadkar as minister for health changed his view that legislation that year should require mandatory open disclosure to instead providing for voluntary disclosure as part of efforts to build a culture of disclosure.

Mr Martin asked was there “any link between what was going on between all senior officials who were saying that we need an exemption here on open disclosure” and the blocking of mandatory open disclosure.

“The Taoiseach makes a statement that the Public Accounts Committee shouldn’t be involved and this is followed by other Ministers” saying the same thing yet it was that committee that had succeeded in getting important audit information made public,” Mr Martin said.

“There appears to be an agenda to push the Public Accounts Committee to one side but we got a commitment that any inquiry would not be used to bury documentation,” he said. “It is very important that the Government does not attempt to muzzle a key Oireachtas committee”.

Mr Bruton insisted there was no attempt to sideline any Oireachtas committee and it was a matter for them how they conducted their work.

He said there was an approach to manage disclosure and that was “to encourage cultural change people could openly discuss failures where they do occur”.

He added: “What we’re moving to do in the Patient Safety Bill is mandatory disclosure in patient safety incidents and it would be legally binding.”