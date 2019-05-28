Government not worried about insurance ‘until Fine Gael brand affected’ - Fianna Fáil

The Government took “zero action” and displayed no sense of urgency about dealing with significant insurance premium hikes “until the Fine Gael brand was affected”, Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary has claimed in the Dáil.

He called on the Government to act for businesses and homeowners and “forget your own party”, in reference to a case taken by Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey against a Dublin hotel which she dropped last week and about which she spoke in a controversial RTÉ interview.

Mr Calleary raised the issue after reports that Fort Lucan Adventureland, based in Lucan, Co Dublin had been forced to reduce its services and remove two trampolines from its premises after a public liability insurance increase of €25,000.

The Mayo TD claimed the Government had “nice words” and “group hugs” for small and medium-sized businesses about the hikes in insurance premiums, but there had been “zero actions”.

He said 61 playcentres and crèches were threatened with closure because of insurance increases.

Mr Calleary pointed to legislation by Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath which would penalise people bringing spurious claims, but said it was languishing in the Oireachtas. He said the Government had backed off suggested plans to have a special Garda unit dealing with insurance fraud.

He warned that “nice words and pats on the back” would not be enough to save thousands of jobs in hospitality, childcare and other sectors facing this problem.

However, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys insisted Government was keenly aware of the problem. She said three Bills had been passed in the last year by the Oireachtas, including one strengthening the role of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

More meetings between An Garda Síochána and the insurance industry were planned, she said.

“There is no one silver bullet here. But taken together all these measures will reduce the cost of claims,” Ms Humphreys told the Dáil.