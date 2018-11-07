Government not dragging feet on medical cannabis, Minister insists

The Government has denied claims that the Department of Health is “foot dragging” over legislation to provide medical cannabis to people dealing with pain in serious illness.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed insisted that all requests for access to medical cannabis had been granted when those applications were supported by a hospital consultant.

Mr Creed, who was taking Dáil leaders’ questions, was responding to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who said people were suffering needlessly.

Mr Martin said that two years after legislation from People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny on the issue it had stalled and gone to committee stage in the Oireachtas . The Government promised an official review to ensure better supervised access to cannabis on the basis of a particular medical requirement.

Mr Martin said that in the two years since debate on Mr Kenny’s legislation people like Vera Twomey was forced to bring her daughter Ava Barry to Netherlands every three months to access to medical cannabis.

Ms Twomey, from Cork, has campaigned for her daughter to have legal access to medical cannabis in Ireland.

Mr Martin said the Government should allow a compassionate access scheme. A well respected company that supplied medical cannabis across the EU could provide it in Ireland from next year.

“The absence of such a compassionate access scheme represents the absence of compassion,” Mr Martin told the Dáil.

The Minister however rejected claims that nothing had happened.

He insisted there was “no foot-dragging” by the Department of Health and pointed out that all requests for medical cannabis endorsed by a consultant had been granted.

The Government was working towards an appropriate, well-informed and correctly medically supervised scheme. He said research was continuing and the department was looking at how countries like Denmark dealt with the issue.