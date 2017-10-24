Government expects detailed statements from banks on trackers

The Government expects comprehensive statements from the banks to bring the tracker mortgage scandal to an end, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has told the Dáil.

He said Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe had made it clear that the Government regarded their behaviour in the scandal as totally unacceptable.

“Banks should be there to serve an economy and serve a society as opposed to the other way around,’’ he said.

He said the Minister would make a statement to the Dáil on the matter on Wednesday.

Mr Donohue had not been prescriptive on what he intended to do until he got clarity from the banks on what they intended doing, he added.

If the Government was not satisfied with the response from the banks, the Cabinet would meet to decide what to do.

Mr Coveney said there was still a cultural problem in the banks that needed to change.

He said the Central Bank and Mr Donohoe had made very blunt statements in terms of the needs for the banks themselves to respond in a more comprehensive way than had been the case to date.

“Clearly different banks are behaving differently in terms of the pace of co-operation with the Central Bank,’’ he added.

“That is also something that needs to come to an end this week.’’

Mr Coveney said the Government meeting on Monday night was mostly taken up with the issue.

He said Mr Donohoe had made it crystal clear he saw it as a totally unacceptable breach of the kind of standards the banks should have.

The Minister, who was taking Opposition Leaders’ Questions, was replying to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who said it had taken last week’s Oireachtas finance committee meeting to get a response from the Government.

He said the Government was standing by and putting the interests of the banks ahead of the public.

As many as 30,000 homeowners have potentially been caught up in the scandal which saw banks wrongly refusing customers access to loss-making tracker mortgages in the post-crash period.

Some of those who were overcharged went on to struggle to meet their repayments and some lost their homes through repossession.