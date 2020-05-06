EU aid of €500bn are loans and ‘must be paid back,’ says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has praised the European Union agreement on an aid package of measures worth €500 billion for member states but warned “these are all loans and guarantees and are not grants and that borrowed money must be paid back”.

During a debate in the Dáil on the response at EU level to the pandemic, Mr Varadkar said the Government favoured the use of shared managing of debt, the use of “coronabonds” but said it would have taken a long time to agree such a structure and might have required referendums in a number of countries, including Ireland.

‘Historic’

He said the three measures in the half a trillion euro package were “a historic-level deployment of resources to respond to an emergency of unprecedented levels”.

They were “a much greater and more appropriate response from the European Union that we saw during the financial crisis ten or 12 years ago when the European Union acted in a way that was too little and too late”.

However, Opposition leaders responded that far greater level of supports were needed and expressed concern about a return to austerity.

Mr Varadkar said the coronavirus crisis had resulted in deep, sharp economic and social impacts and in the early stages the EU response was poorly co-ordinated.

But the measures agreed included the easing of state aid rules but he warned that members states should not use this to give unfair advantage to their companies competing against companies in other EU member states. This would be “closely monitored” he said.

The €500 billion in funding measures, which had been agreed would become operational in the first week in June, the Taoiseach added.

He said EU states had agreed the need to put a recovery fund in place to rebuild economies and businesses, and get citizens back to work.

The Taoiseach also said the European Commission was building a “strategic stockpile” of medical equipment that member states could draw from in the future and some batches of protective masks from the stockpile had already been distributed to Spain, Italy and Croatia.

Repatriation

He said that so far “repatriation efforts have brought over half a million EU citizens back to their home countries.

“These include people repatriated to Ireland on special flights we chartered from Peru and India, which citizens of 17 other countries also travelled on, and we have availed of the reverse from other countries.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the supports offered were not nearly enough. “Other than the outbreak of a war there has never before been such a dramatic and rapid public health and economic shock.”

He said like other EU countries “Ireland does not yet really know the scale of the recovery challenge we face.

“If the member states of the union continue to block measures to develop new direct funding mechanisms, then the union’s contribution will continue to be economically marginal. If ever there was a time to reflect on the importance of co-operation between states and strong shared institutions, this is it.”

He warned that “the European Central Bank, the one institution willing to act with true urgency and ambition, is under assault as a result of a remarkable judgment from the German constitutional court”.

He said “it should be of grave concern that the court believes the European Central Bank’s measures are disproportionate to the economic and fiscal policy effects”.

Recession

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald warned against a return to austerity as she reminded the Dáil what happened during the economic recession a decade ago.

“The European Commission at that time and the European system was no great friend to Ireland or our people and there are huge concerns now among workers and families that we are looking at a déjà vu or a re-run of that scenario.

Ms McDonald warned that following the pandemic “we cannot perpetuate an economic system of winners and losers.”

Green Party TD Roderic O’Gorman said Ireland would not be going it alone on a target of reducing carbon emissions by 7 per cent a year. It was part of an EU response to signing up to Paris Accord.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said the EU funds must include grants as well as loans. “We need the fund to be financed at EU-level, not by piling on unsustainable debt onto member state’s already over-stretched national debts.”