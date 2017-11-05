Enda Kenny rules out standing for the Dáil again

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he will not be standing for the Dáil again, and dismissed the prospect of taking on some senior positions in the European Union.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of Mayo Fine Gael on Sunday night, Mr Kenny also said that no members of his family would seek to succeed him as a TD for the county.

There had been some speculation that Mr Kenny’s daughter, Aoibhinn, could stand for the Dáil but sources at the meeting in Mayo said the former taoiseach said no members of his family would contest the next election.

“There is none of the family going,” a source said, adding that Mr Kenny said it would be first time in over 60 years there would not be a Kenny on the ballot paper in Mayo.

Mr Kenny again ruled out running for the Irish presidency and also addressed speculation linking him to a job in the EU. It is understood he said that the presidency of the European Council, currently held by Donald Tusk, would go to a sitting prime minister next and sources present took it that Mr Kenny was also addressing other posts, such as president of the European Commission.

Other positions being linked to Mr Kenny include jobs in the European People’s Party (EPP), the centre right grouping which Fine Gael is aligned to.

The meeting heard tributes to Mr Kenny from Minister for Rural and Community Development and local TD Michael Ring, MEP Mairead McGuinness, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton and senators Michelle Mulherin and John O’Mahony.