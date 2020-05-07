Earlier outbreak of Covid-19 ‘would have been picked up’, says Holohan

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday is the lowest daily figure in over six weeks.

The deaths of another 29 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing. There have now been 1,403 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

Some 137 new cases of the disease were reported by NPHET, the lowest daily figures since March 22nd. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 22,385.

The reproduction number of the disease, a measure of how many other people an infected person goes on to infect, now stands at 0.5-0.6.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said this showed the goal of suppressing the virus has been achieved and that collective effort by people had “saved lives”.

“Now we look to the pattern of Covid-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”

Asked about the Taoiseach’s remarks in the Dáil about the possibility of earlier cases of the virus before the first report case on February 29th, Dr Holohan said “I wouldn’t say it’s not possible”.

However, if there were cases before this date, they would have been sporadic and there was no reasons to believe Ireland had infection “at any significant level” then.

Almost 400 people had been tested before the first positive result came back, he pointed out. If an appreciable level of virus has been circulating, “it would have been picked up”.

In Northern Ireland, four more people were reported on Thursday to have died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus in the North to 422.

The North’s Department of Health also reported there were 50 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the North to 3,984.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET modelling advisory group, said; “The number of ICU admissions, new cases and deaths is now falling and has been for over a week. This is driven by a reduction of transmission of the virus in the community and reinforces the importance of our behaviours going forward.”

Prof Nolan said considerable progress was made in curbing the spread of the virus in the last week. All indicators pointed to the suppression measures taken from March 28th having been very effective.

However, if the reproduction number were to rise again to 1.6 the number of new cases would take off and “we’d be back to 1,000 cases a day in three weeks’ time”.

“Whatever happens over the coming week we need to find ways to keep the spread of the virus at very low levels for many weeks to come.”

Dr Holohan said that while a range of trends were giving reason for optimism and encouragement, “we’re not where we’d like to be” in terms of numbers of cases, deaths and ICU admissions.

He said the public “are staying with us” in terms of compliance with required behaviours and restrictions though there had been “some drop-off”.

“It bodes well if we can keep it up,” he remarked.

Data analysis

An analysis of deaths shows 40 per cent of those who have died had been hospitalised while 4.9 per cent were admitted to ICU. A total of 86.5 per cent had underlying conditions. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the mean was 82.

Nearly as many women as men are now dying from the disease - 698 against 705.

There were 76 patients in intensive case on Thursday, less than half the peak reached last month. No new patients were admitted on Thursday.

Up to last Tuesday, 6,743 cases associated with healthcare workers were reported, accounting for 28.7 per cent of all cases.

A further 398 cases have been infected over the previous week.

The median age of healthcare worker cases was 49; 27 per ent involved males and 73 per cent females.

A total of 239 healthcare workers have been admitted to hospital, of which 38 were sent to ICU. There have been five deaths, or 0.1 per cent of all deaths, the same as reported last week.

Nurses accounted for 33 per cent of cases among healthcare workers, healthcare assistants for 25 per cent and 23 per cent were allied healthcare professionals. Some 6.5 per cent of healthcare worker cases involved doctors and 1.1 per cent porters.

The number of clusters in residential care facilities now numbers 406, an increase of six since the previous day. This include 235 clusters in nursing homes, up three.

Residential care facilities account for 5,485 cases, a rise of 115; this includes 4,309 in nursing homes.

There have been 880 deaths arising from cases associated with residential care facilities, or 62.7 per cent of all deaths. Deaths in nursing homes along amount to 761, or 54.2 per cent of the total.

There are also 176 cases among asylum-seekers in direct provision centres, it emerged at the briefing.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil it was possible that Covid-19 was already in Ireland last year or in January this year.

“We should not assume that it came here from Italy in late February just because the first confirmed case did so,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said retrospective testing suggested the virus was circulation in France as far back as December last year, before it was even had a name or test.

This in some ways “was not surprising as France was well connected to China with dozens of flights every day and Ireland is very connected to France”.

More research was needed and time would tell, he added.

Treatment warning

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly warned that 2,000 more people could die from cancer if people did not attend their doctor for non-coronavirus health issues.

“We could end up with a situation where more additional people have died from cancer than actually die from Covid-19,” if referral rates did not increase.

He said a UK study had predicted a 20 per cent rise in cancer deaths over 12 months because there had been an even larger fall off in referrals in Britain.

Minister for Health Simon Harris the National Cancer Control Programme started a public awareness campaign to tell people not to ignore symptoms.

Mr Harris said the reopening of screening will be a clinical decision taken by the cancer control programme in consultation with NPHET.

“I’d like to see it up and running as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Minister also described as “eminently sensible” a proposal by Green Party TD Brian Leddin that the HSE app on contract tracing should be available on UK platforms to allow people from Northern Ireland avail of it.

Mr Harris said they would make sure it was available on all platforms.

Mr Harris also said that the number of admissions to hospital and intensive care had halved in the last week.

“Last week hospital admissions were around 40 a day whereas this week that is around 20 a day, and last week ICU admissions were around four and six a day whereas it is around two a day this week.”

He said that in long-term residential care settings the number of cases is declining based on the preliminary data, from about 100 a day in early April to around 50 a day towards the end of last week.

The Minister warned that Ireland had to be ready to be ready “to reintroduce public health measures when necessary”, following the World Health Organisation’s warning that coronavirus could be around for a long time and there may “waves” of higher infection rates.

He said that as restrictions begin to be lifted “our personal behaviours will become more important to protect ourselves and to protect each other”.

Any further easing would depend on the latest data on the progression of the disease; the capacity and resilience of the health service in terms of hospital and ICU occupancy; the capacity of sampling, testing and contact tracing programme; the ability to protect and care for those most at risk from the disease;, and an assessment of the risk of secondary morbidity and mortality as a consequence of the restrictions.

“We will not risk losing the ground that we have gained against the disease.”

Testing capacity has expanded to 12,000 a day and turnaround times had improved, he continued.

“The HSE is now stepping up capacity to 15,000 tests a day in the next two weeks. Turnaround times will continue to improve and we should see average turnaround time from swab to result of 1-3 days by May 18th.”

He said “the behaviour of the disease in our residential facilities continues to be our area of greatest concern.

“Our 23 response teams across the country, led by senior nursing support, will continue to provide senior clinical expertise, infection prevention and control and public health input to prevent and manage clusters in nursing homes and other residential facilities.

“We have prioritised testing in our long-term residential care settings and our regulator, HIQA, will have ongoing oversight of the response in these facilities through its COVID-19 quality assurance regulatory framework.”