Dublin Bay South byelection set for July 8th

Thursday July 8th has been confirmed as polling day in the byelection to fill the seat vacated by former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy.

Deputy Government whip Brendan Griffin formally moved the writ or legal order in the Dáil to set the date for the poll in Dublin Bay South.

Canvassing is well underway in the byelection race where 12 candidates have been confirmed to date.

Cllr James Geoghegan is running for Fine Gael, Cllr Deirdre Conroy for Fianna Fáil, Senator Ivana Bacik for Labour and Cllr Claire Byrne for the Green Party.

Senator Lynn Boylan is the Sinn Féin candidate while Sarah Durcan is running for the Social Democrats, Brigid Purcell for PBP/Solidarity and Mairéad Tóibín for Aontú.

Justin Barrett is the National Party candidate, Jacqui Gilbourne is running for Renua, and independents Cllr Mannix Flynn and Peter Dooley are also in the race.

A sitting government rarely holds a seat but Dublin Bay South has been a Fine Gael stronghold.The party’s Cllr Geoghegan and Sinn Féin’s’s Senator Boylan are the frontrunners in the race. However Labour Senator Bacik is also viewed as a strong contender.

Housing has been dominating the agenda but concerns about bus and cycle lanes are proving contentious locally along with plans for the long promised metro.

There is no female TD in the constituency which is currently represented by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews and Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan.