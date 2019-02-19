Drennan seeks to cast wider blame for acquittal of Seán FitzPatrick

The factors that led to the collapse of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick’s criminal trial “extend well beyond” failures within the State’s corporate watchdog, the Director of Corporate Enforcement (DCE) has said.

Appearing before an Oireachtas committee, the director Ian Drennan sought to cast wider blame beyond his office for the decision of a trial judge to direct the acquittal of Mr FitzPatrick over alarming flaws in his prosecution.

Mr FitzPatrick walked away a free man in 2017 after the collapse of a retrial. He was accused of furnishing false and misleading information to Anglo’s auditors over the scale of his loans at the bank – charges he denied.

Judge John Aylmer, on day 126 of the State’s longest running criminal trial, brought proceedings to a close after he criticised how the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (OCDE) conducted its investigation into Mr FitzPatrick.

The judge found that the ODCE coached and cross-contaminated evidence in preparing witness statements taken from two partners at Ernst & Young, Anglo’s auditors, and that it adopted an “inappropriate, biased and partisan approach that tried to “build and defend” a case against Mr FitzPatrick rather investigate the alleged crimes.

Mr FitzPatrick’s first trial collapsed after Kevin O’Connell, then legal adviser to the ODCE, admitted shredding a number of relevant files in a “panic” after he found he had not disclosed documents to Mr FitzPatrick’s lawyers.

Former chair of Anglo Irish Bank, Seán FitzPatrick leaves the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on May 24th, 2017, after he was acquitted on all charges by direction of the Judge. He was accused of misleading Anglo’s auditors over a five year period Photograph: Collins Courts

‘Unprecedented’ scale

In his first appearance before an Oireachtas committee since he became director in 2012, Mr Drennan said that “the seriousness of the investigative failures” that occurred within the ODCE were “fully acknowledged.”

The committee sat after meeting private session for two hours, delaying the scheduled start of Mr Drennan’s appearance. The committee met briefly with Mr Drennan and his officials in private session before the hearing began.

In his opening statement, the director told TDs and senators that he would could assure the committee that “valuable lessons, particularly as regards risk management, have been learned.”

The corporate watchdog was called before the committee to question whether the ODCE was fit for purpose and to examine new legislation proposed by the Government to replace the ODCE with a new white-collar crime agency, the Corporate Enforcement Authority, in response to the criticisms raised around the investigation.

Mr Drennan sought to cast the “serious failures” in one of its five investigations into Anglo as a “subset” of the ODCE’s broader enforcement work. He said that it could not be validly extrapolated to draw conclusions on the office’s overall fitness for purpose almost 10 years over the failures in that single investigation.

He accepted that the scale of the ODCE’s five investigations into Anglo was “unprecedented, not merely in terms of the ODCE’s history up to that point but, arguably, in the history of the State.”

“Unfortunately, the risks associated with taking on a suite of investigations of this scale were not sufficiently appreciated at the time, as a consequences of which those risks were not appropriately mitigated,” he told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Witness statements

Mr Drennan pointed out that Judge Aylmer cited the “most fundamental error” as being the manner in which the ODCE took witness statements from two audit partners at Ernst & Young, now EY, when the ODCE took 60 statements from other witnesses which attracted no criticism from the judge or Mr FitzPatrick’s defence team.

“The factors that contributed to the trial judge ultimately directing the jury to acquit the accused extend well beyond the failures within the ODCE,” he told the committee.

While it may not “fit neatly with the narrative,” Mr Drennan pointed out that four of the five Anglo investigations conducted by the ODCE resulted in convictions.

“Sight is sometimes lost of that fact,” he said.

He defended the investigation work carried out by the ODCE in the Anglo inquiries.

“Notwithstanding the failures that occurred in the investigation that preceded DPP v FitzPatrick, an enormous level of high quality investigative work was done over that period – an achievement that, unfortunately, came at a considerable human cost,” said Mr Drennan.

He told the committee that he had offered to provide it with a submission detailing the ODCE’s failures and additional reasons around the collapse of FitzPatrick trial but that the committee had twice declined to accept it.

The “net effect” of refusing to accept the submission was “unfortunately, the committee is not in a possession of the necessary information to enable it to reach evidence and fact-based conclusions,” he said.

Mary Butler, the committee’s chairwoman, said that it had agreed to take submission of Mr Drennan’s report and that the committee would be in contact with his office in the next day or two to arrange to receive it.

Last week, Mr O’Connell wrote to the committee to say that he had new information about the botched Fitzpatrick investigation that was never aired at trial and he would be willing to share it with the committee.

He complained in his 10-page letter that he has become “the personification” of all that went wrong with the investigation and prosecution and suggested that he is not wholly to blame.