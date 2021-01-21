Donnelly apologises to Catherine Connolly for ‘unf***ingbelievable’ incident

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has apologised for the way he addressed Leas Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly in the Dáil last week.

Mr Donnelly made the apology in the Dáil on Thursday during a question and answer session.

He had been sharply criticised on social media after he insisted on answering a question in the chamber when the allotted time was up.

Given the extra time he complained about speaking time for other TDs, pointing his finger at the Leas Cheann Comhairle.

She rebuked him and told him his time was up. Mr Donnelly was then caught on microphone saying ‘unf***ingbelievable’ as he sat down.

Mr Donnelly said today that he spoke “in what was without doubt an unacceptable and inappropriate way” to the chair and it was something he “sincerely regrets”.