Department criticised for not attending health workers pay restoration hearing

The Oireachtas Health Committee has strongly criticised the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform for declining to attend a hearing over pay restoration for staff in State-funded organisations providing health and social care services.

Committee chairman Dr Michael Harty said it was extremely disappointing the department failed to turn up to the session on Wednesday, which will also include representatives of the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive.

Dr Harty said the committee would now write to the Department of Public Expenditure seeking it to appear at a future hearing on its own. Several thousand staff in these organisations – known technically as section 39 bodies – are scheduled to stage a one-day strike on February 14th in a bid to seek pay restoration along the lines of those secured by workers in broadly similar public service bodies.

‘Unacceptable’

The Government has argued that section 39 employees are not public service personnel. Labour TD Alan Kelly said it was a “disgrace” that the department refused to attend the committee hearing and explain its role in the current row over pay restoration for workers in section 39 organisations.

“We need to write to the Department of Public Expenditure to say that its behaviour is unacceptable,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said the role of the department was clearly material in dealing with the pay restoration issue. She said its decision to withdraw from the committee hearing was not acceptable.

The Department of Public Expenditure said in a statement: “Under legislation the Department of Health are responsible for the funding of section 39 organisations under legislation. The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform will continue to support the work of the Department of Health in this regard.”