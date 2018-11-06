Dáil row: Brexit review clause may be to Ireland’s advantage, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has staunchly defended his remarks that he is open to considering a review clause in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Mr Varadkar said such a clause might be to Ireland’s advantage if there were a backstop and it lasted into perpetuity.

But he said “ a review is very different from an exit clause and we can’t accept an exit clause that would allow the UK to unilaterally resile from the backstop nor could we accept an expiry date”.

Mr Varadkar said that the Belfast Agreement and European Treaties would never have been agreed if the participants had not been open to “creative solutions and creative language”.

They were trying to reach an agreement on an orderly exit with at least two year transitory period to allow everyone to prepare for Brexit, to retain the common travel area, keep EU funding particularly for the North and the border areas and protect the fundamental rights of citizens, particularly those in the North.

He said a review clause would have to be negotiated.”We have yet to see proposals from the UK but if we do have a backstop if it is used, if it does apply and potentially if it does last into perpetuity it may be to our advantage or necessary at various points in time to have a review.”

But they would not allow a review clause that had an expiry date or that allowed the UK to resile unilaterally from the backstop.

‘Crunch time’

There were sharp exchanges in the Dáil between the Taoiseach and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who accused him of “a cock up plain and simple” over his remarks and claimed “you shifted position, not as a matter of nuance but a substantial and I believe reckless change”.

She called on Mr Varadkar to reject “any notion of a review clause in what is to be our insurance policy in the face of Brexit”.

The Taoiseach however rounded on her and said “it is a very good thing that you’re not leading these negotiations.

“You hold the work record for failing to negotiate a coalition agreement in Northern Ireland, for now more than two years.

“You’re too extreme, you’re too uncompromising and you’re too bullying. You would turn friends into enemies within months.”

Ms McDonald said that “now we’re at crunch time” and all the Taoiseach had done was to “muddy the waters”.

She said “I don’t know if you’ve lost your nerve” but she said that Sinn Féin had urged the Taoiseach “not to blink” in negotiations with the UK in what were “very reasonable bottom line protections”.

But she told Mr Varadkar: “You’ve torpedoed all of that.

“How on earth at such a sensitive time you would commit yourself to a review clause” that implies things that are timebound and transitory.

Mr Varadkar said however: “Quite clearly, I’ve committed to nothing.”

He said that he had said the Government was open to considering a review.

But he said that “to come to an agreement you have to be open to creative solutions and creative language”.

He said that John Hume and Seamus Mallon, David Trimble and Gerry Adams would not have negotiated the Belfast Agreement had they not recognised that and the same applied to all the European Treaties that had been negotiated over the decades.